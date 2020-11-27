KOREAN WAVE
Pia Wurtzbach points out Rabiya Mateo's edge to win Miss Universe
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach told Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo that she's in the right path to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown. 

In the latest episode of her online show "Queentuhan," Pia said Rabiya has her self-awareness and knows how to improve herself. 

"Alam mo kung saan ka possible na ma-trigger, alam mo kung saan ka dapat mag-train pa. Ang laki ng self-awareness mo, which is so important because you have to have that open mind, that you need to keep learning. Hindi ka dapat makuntento na, 'Ah nanalo na ako, okay na 'to. Ito na 'yung formula ko.' Pero parang na-notice ko sa'yo na sobrang open mo to learning and inoobserbahan mo rin 'yung sarili mo na, 'Ito dapat gawin ko, ganito, ganyan.' Which is so good and so important for a person who wants to keep improving and wants to win," Pia noted.

"I think you're on the right path already, Rabiya. You don't need a lot of work. What I mean (by) work, alam mo 'yung parang may mga babaguhin pa sa way of thinking mo or training mo," she added.

Rabiya said in the interview that she is set to start training for the international pageant soon, admitting that she is not yet in her best fighting form. 

"I want to have the best body. Iyon sana, that's my target. I'm aware that my frame is kind of small. And 'yung mahirap kasi sa akin, even though I eat a lot, hindi ako lumalaki. So I really need to hit the gym and to have those weights," Rabiya shared.

"Right now sinasabi we have this target na arms, hips, body," she continued. "And sabi ko nga, nai-inspire ako to do that kasi I know myself, I'm not gonna settle for less. I'm gonna push myself to improve kasi Pilipinas na 'yung dala-dala mo eh." 

