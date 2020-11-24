KOREAN WAVE
Rey Valera returns to 'It's Showtime' amid pandemic restrictions for seniors; Himig Handog 2020 pushes through
'Tawag ng Tanghalan' judge Rey Valera
ABS-CBN/Released
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran singer-songwriter and hitmaker Rey Valera has returned to “It’s Showtime” to critique the performances of 20 singers from different barangays who are competing in “Tawag ng Tanghalan’s” first quarter finals this year.

The month-long competition began on Monday (November 23), where five finalists were the first to take the stage to dedicate performances to their loved ones, namely Rommel Arellano of Padre Garcia, Batangas, Shan Dela Vega of Calamba, Laguna, Marlyn Salas of Angat, Bulacan, Mara Tumale of Malolos, Bulacan and Mich Primavera of Angono, Rizal.

Every week, five quarter finalists will battle it out to save themselves from elimination. Two of them will get eliminated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while the two finalists with the highest scores will advance to the semifinals.

Last June, the show’s Creative Head, Evette Borromeo, told Philstar.com and other media in a virtual conference that 66-year-old Valera could not immediately return to the show due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the movement of high-risk individuals like minors and senior citizens.

“It’s Showtime” airs at noon from Mondays to Saturdays on A2Z channel on digital and analog broadcast. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Likewise, the 11th Himig Handog songwriting competition, organized by ABS-CBN Network and Star Records, is right on track notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest will run largely the same as previous editions, according to ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

 

 

“As far as the screening is concerned, the screenings, the process, wala namang nagbago pati sa launch. Doon sa buong process ng Himig Handog, sa pagpili ng winners, pag-screen ng mga finalists, the same process pa rin naman tayo,” Manalo said during the Himig 11th Edition Online Media Con and Listening Party held Monday.

The main difference will be felt in promotions that have transitioned mostly online.

“Kasi siyempre ang hirap na ngayon 'di katulad dati noong pre-pandemic. Mas madaling umikot on ground sa mga promotions, pero ngayon dahil sa limitations na meron tayo dahil sa pandemic, ang promotions natin ngayon halos lahat puro digital na. Although na sa digital na naman din tayo lahat ngayon,” the creative director said.

While the schedule of the grand finals is yet to be announced, Manalo said the event will take place next year by February.

“Iniisip pa namin kung ano 'yung gagawin natin sa finals night. Kasi doon talaga malaki 'yung magiging pagbabago kasi ibang iba na talaga 'yung pag-mount ngayon ng mga events kumpara nung time na wala pang pandemic,” he said.

“'Yung details ng finals by next year, 'yun 'yung inaayos pa namin kung paano 'yung gagawin natin with the current situation na meron tayo sa pandemya.”

The top 12 finalists were selected from over 3,000 song entries to compete for the title of "Grand Winner" and other special awards.

 

These consist of: 

  • "Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap" by Kenneth Reodica (interpreter: Davey Langit ft. Kritiko)
  • "Bulalakaw" by Joanna Ang (interpreter: Janine Berdin ft. Joanna Ang)
  • "Ibang Planeta" by Dan Tañedo (interpreter: Zild)
  • "Ika'y Babalik Pa Ba" by Jabez Orara (interpreter: Juris)
  • "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang" by Kirt David Mercado (interpreter: Moira Dela Torre and Agsunta)
  • "Kahit Na Masungit" by John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan (interpreter: Jeremy Glinoga and Kyle Echarri)
  • "Kulang Ang Mundo" by Daryl Cielo (interpreter: Sam Mangubat)
  • "Marupok" by Daniella Ann Balagtas (interpreter: KZ Tandingan)
  • "Out" by Erica Sabalboro (interpreter: Fana)
  • "Pahina" by Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug III (interpreter: Kiss N' Tell)
  • "Tabi Tabi Po" by Mariah Alyssa Moriones (interpreter: JMKO)
  • "Tinadhana Sa'yo" by SJ Gandia (interpreter: Zephanie)

