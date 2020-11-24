KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Winwyn Marquez claims 'no VIP treatment' in graduating as president, top of military class
Actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez
Philippine Marines/Released
Winwyn Marquez claims 'no VIP treatment' in graduating as president, top of military class
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now an official Marine reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command after recently completing her military training.

In her Instagram account, Wynwyn shared how her training made her a better person today.

 

 

“Last February, I enlisted to become a Marine Reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command & when COVID-19 hit us we were asked if we still wanted to continue with our training and I said YES,” she said.

Despite the challenging limitations imposed by the pandemic lockdown, Winwyn still chose to push through with her classroom lectures, drills and three-day field training exercise in Cavite, all under the strict supervision of her superiors, with no special treatment or privileges.

“During these difficult times, attending this Reservist Training (which I religiously attended all classroom lectures, drills, and even joined the 3-day Field Training Exercise in Cavite as the culmination of  our training course) has become one of my motivations to keep on moving forward and to continue to serve others despite the limitations and uncertainties,” she noted.

“I was seen not as 'Winwyn the actress and beauty queen’ but as Cadet Marquez - a fellow Filipina and sister to my batch mates. Thanks to the support of my batch, family, and other like-minded people around me, I have completed the course with realizations I never knew I would learn and also a new set of classmates-turned-family,” she added.

The Philippines' first Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner admitted that the military training was not easy, but she pursued it to encourage and empower other Filipino women.

“I am also honored to be one of the small number of women, to join this training as it matches with my passion to encourage and empower our Filipino women. The training was no easy feat as I was expected to experience hardship just like everyone with no special treatment or privilege,” she said.  

The daughter of veteran actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno that she joined the military not to impress, but to make an impact.

“Through this breakthrough, I will be able to exemplify that anyone, regardless of the field of expertise, gender, or age can join and be someone they thought they can never be as long as they have the heart to serve,” she said.

“I am sharing this personal moment with you all hoping it can be a motivation & inspiration not only to Filipino women but to all Filipinos to not be afraid of their weaknesses and to pursue their passions in life. Do know that I am not not here to impress you, I am here to make an impact - WE are here to make an Impact."

According to a statement issued by the Philippine Marine Corps, Winwyn will join the Marine Corps Public Affairs Office to help in the dissemination of information about the Philippine marines’ competencies, values and contributions in safeguarding the country and our maritime state.

“Congratulations BCMC & MOT 2020! Always remember to put your heart, mind and soul even in the smallest acts. This is just the beginning of our journey towards our goal. Snappy Salute to all of you! Hooyah! Ooraah!” Winwyn said.

RELATED: 'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms

WINWYN MARQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Very scary': Maureen Wroblewitz on having COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model Maureen Wroblewitz revealed that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla champions #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo in open letter for Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo became top trending on Twitter today after Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) like Robin...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC tells it as it is
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
‘My life is like an unopened box,’ confesses Maria Kristina Cassandra ‘KC’ Cuneta Concepcion when...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Andrea Torres confirmed her breakup with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi is Tanduay's 2021 calendar girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is the new calendar girl for the year 2021 of local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
How to protect women from abuse
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Thankfully, Ryza Cenon has not been a victim of sexual harassment or abuse but her heart bleeds for those who have been.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vanessa Hudgens ‘triples’ the fun in The Princess Switch sequel
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens plays not one, not two but three characters in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and her filming experience...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery for injury from squabble at dad's wake last year
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto revealed that she underwent surgery on her right hand last Sunday.
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Seeing the world with new eyes
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The pandemic has radically changed the way Piolo Pascual and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray look at the world.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with