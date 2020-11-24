Winwyn Marquez claims 'no VIP treatment' in graduating as president, top of military class

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now an official Marine reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command after recently completing her military training.

In her Instagram account, Wynwyn shared how her training made her a better person today.

“Last February, I enlisted to become a Marine Reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command & when COVID-19 hit us we were asked if we still wanted to continue with our training and I said YES,” she said.

Despite the challenging limitations imposed by the pandemic lockdown, Winwyn still chose to push through with her classroom lectures, drills and three-day field training exercise in Cavite, all under the strict supervision of her superiors, with no special treatment or privileges.

“During these difficult times, attending this Reservist Training (which I religiously attended all classroom lectures, drills, and even joined the 3-day Field Training Exercise in Cavite as the culmination of our training course) has become one of my motivations to keep on moving forward and to continue to serve others despite the limitations and uncertainties,” she noted.

“I was seen not as 'Winwyn the actress and beauty queen’ but as Cadet Marquez - a fellow Filipina and sister to my batch mates. Thanks to the support of my batch, family, and other like-minded people around me, I have completed the course with realizations I never knew I would learn and also a new set of classmates-turned-family,” she added.

The Philippines' first Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner admitted that the military training was not easy, but she pursued it to encourage and empower other Filipino women.

“I am also honored to be one of the small number of women, to join this training as it matches with my passion to encourage and empower our Filipino women. The training was no easy feat as I was expected to experience hardship just like everyone with no special treatment or privilege,” she said.

The daughter of veteran actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno that she joined the military not to impress, but to make an impact.

“Through this breakthrough, I will be able to exemplify that anyone, regardless of the field of expertise, gender, or age can join and be someone they thought they can never be as long as they have the heart to serve,” she said.

“I am sharing this personal moment with you all hoping it can be a motivation & inspiration not only to Filipino women but to all Filipinos to not be afraid of their weaknesses and to pursue their passions in life. Do know that I am not not here to impress you, I am here to make an impact - WE are here to make an Impact."

According to a statement issued by the Philippine Marine Corps, Winwyn will join the Marine Corps Public Affairs Office to help in the dissemination of information about the Philippine marines’ competencies, values and contributions in safeguarding the country and our maritime state.

“Congratulations BCMC & MOT 2020! Always remember to put your heart, mind and soul even in the smallest acts. This is just the beginning of our journey towards our goal. Snappy Salute to all of you! Hooyah! Ooraah!” Winwyn said.

RELATED: 'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms