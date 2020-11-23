Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery for injury from squabble at dad's wake last year

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto revealed that she underwent surgery on her right hand last Sunday.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted a video of herself minutes before entering the operating room.

"They are going to operate on my right hand. Good morning, kapag nakakakita ako ng naka-blue at green kinakabahan ako," Claudine said.

In another post, Claudine said she got the injury from her father's wake last year.

"If you remember last year, na-ospital ako during my dad's wake. 'Yung right hand ko medyo nagkaproblema. Nu'ng chineck ng doctor, I have to have an emergency procedure or operation,” she said.

Claudine said she was really scared of the operation, but her sister Gretchen was with her to comfort her.

“So I'm asking everybody to please pray for me. Not to worry my palanggas and Claudinians, kasi strong naman ako, kaya ko naman. ... I'm really scared pero my Ate Gretchen ever since this morning she's making me laugh and laugh and laugh. At least naging maganda ang araw ko."

It can be recalled that last year, Claudine and Gretchen got in a big fight with other family members, including sister Marjorie and Marjorie's daughter Julia, at their dad's wake, which was reportedly even witnessed by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.

Claudine recently marked their dad's first death anniversary.

"Sept.29 my Dad’s 1st day in heaven,my sister Made sure that my Mom & Jj,Gretchen & i would still celebrate our Dad’s birthday," she said.

