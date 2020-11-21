Ivana Alawi is Tanduay's 2021 calendar girl

KOREAN WAVE
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi as calendar girl for local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is the new calendar girl for the year 2021 of local rhum brand Tanduay. 

In a virtual reveal on Friday, Tanduay announced that Ivana was chosen because of her personality. 

“Ivana embodies the modern calendar girl — someone who’s strong, hardworking, and has a heart for helping others. She also knows when to relax and have a good time with friends and family. We gladly welcome her here at Tanduay,” said Paul Lim, senior vice president for Sales and Marketing of Tanduay Distillers Inc.

For her part, Ivana said she is honored to be the brand's calendar girl. 

“I am honored. Not everybody is given the chance to be a calendar girl, and I’m happy that Tanduay gave that to me.I am also happy because of the beautiful outcome of the photos. It was a beautiful collaboration that I am truly proud of," Ivana said. 

A popular social media personality, Ivana has 6.3 million followers on Instagram while her YouTube channel has 9.9 million subscribers. Currently, she is busy creating vlogs, shoots and brand partnerships.

Tanduay’s previous calendar girls include Heart Evangelista, Jessy Mendiola, Erich Gonzales, Jennilyn Mercado, Bela Padilla and Barbie Imperial.

