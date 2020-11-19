Shiela Valderrama is thankful for little things amid pandemic

The pandemic notwithstanding, singer-actress Shiela Valderrama-Martinez still didn’t think 2020 would be an eventful year for her. Apparently, she has proven herself wrong.

While 2019 was perhaps her busiest year as far as performing onstage was concerned and also her 25th year as an artist-performer, 2020 will nonetheless still be memorable for her.

The year started with her Repertory Philippines performance, Show Stoppers, staged at the RCBC Theater. It was followed by a big win right away for her. She got her first LEAF (Live Entertainment, Arts and Festivals) Awards as Best Actress in a musical for Stephen Sondheim’s Passion, mounted by the Philippine Opera Company.

Even through the quarantine period, the blessings didn’t stop coming for Shiela. Last October, she received her first Gawad Buhay award as Best Female Lead in a Musical also for Passion. The musical bagged a total of six awards.

“I was so overwhelmed,” Shiela beams. “Receiving an award for the hard work we did in Passion was such a blessing. And during this pandemic, the awards will make it an unforgettable one.”

Shiela essayed the challenging, albeit memorable character of Fosca in Passion, directed by Robbie Guevarra. To her, Fosca is a dream role. Admittedly, she was physically “miscast” for it. She never thought she would snag the demanding role.

“Passion is the most difficult Sondheim piece,” Shiela grants. “The music was definitely a challenge. My songs had no melodic pattern and the timing of everything, from cast to orchestra, was so tricky.

“I also had to take voice lessons to work on my lower register singing and speaking. I’m so grateful for our producer, Karla Gutierrez, of Philippine Opera Company and our director (Robbie Guevara), for casting off type and trusting me with the role.”

Winning in Gawad Buhay at the same time her first workshop teacher, Freddie Santos, was given the Natatanging Gawad award by Philstage, was not simply just coincidental for Shiela. While Freddie was the first person to congratulate her after victory was announced, she consistently remembers the important pointers she learned from him every time she mounts the stage.

“Tito Freddie always reminded me to make sure I’ve memorized my lines and make sure that I can adjust my acting when I’m on a big stage or when I’m in front of a camera,” Shiela shares.

Shiela actually received multiple Gawad Buhay nominations and wins from Philstage. She was nominated for Best Featured Female in a Musical for Sandbox Collective’s Dani Girl. Repertory Philippines’ The Quest for the Adarna, where she played the titular role, won Best Children’s Musical and Best Original Book for its writer, Luna Inocian.

While she previously had her TV acting stint in ABS-CBN’s late-afternoon series, Wildflower, where she played the feisty lawyer of Maja Salvador, Shiela was set to play Sita in Rama Hari for the finale show of Ballet Philippines for the 50th anniversary of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) this year. Then, there were scheduled repeat runs of Guadalupe The Musical, Passion and two other shows. However, the productions were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Last July, Shiela did her first on site online show, At Home With PLDT, a benefit concert for learners and teachers.

It might take quite some time before theater productions go onstage again. Yet, Shiela has given her nod to performances in this new normal. “I did a few online events and TV commercials,” she offers. “I’ll be shooting a film adaptation of Pagbabalik Tanaw sa Mga Unang Hari ng Balagtasan, a CCP project directed by Ricky Davao and written by Dennis Marasigan. It will be released in November.

“I’ll also be shooting a music video of More Than His Name from First Name. The music video will be rearranged by Rony Fortich. It’s a Stages project for Tito Freddie Santos’ tribute, Father’s Festival, this December. I’m set to release a web series before the year ends, as well. As for next year, we’re hoping the shows set for this year will push through in 2021, when things are back to normal.”

Shiela is thankful that even during this pandemic, she and her family — husband Lorenz Martinez and 10-year-old daughter Simone — continue to receive blessings. “I think we’re just trying to make the most of the situation right now,” she says. “We are trying to survive this pandemic and be thankful for the little things.”

Whatever small blessing is definitely something to be thankful for, pandemic or not. That is something that Shiela has learned not just at this crucial time, but a long time ago.