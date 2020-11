Stars react to #NasaanAngArtista questioning celebrities' relief efforts for typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian K Brosas took a swipe against social media users who are questioning the help celebrities give during calamities rather than the performance of government officials during the devastation caused by recent Typhoon Ulysses in Luzon.

In her Twitter account, K shared that her mother is currently in the emergency room in Italy for having COVID-19.

May covid pa baka nakakalimutan nyo... ang italy naging ok pero now madami uli.. sister kong nurse meron na at halos buong hospital nila.. dahil SA kanya naka tira mama ko nahawa din at nasa emergency room now at wala akong balita kaya wag ngayon mga kampon NG dimunyu!! ???? — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) November 13, 2020

“May covid pa baka nakakalimutan nyo... ang italy naging ok pero now madami uli.. sister kong nurse meron na at halos buong hospital nila.. dahil SA kanya naka tira mama ko nahawa din at nasa emergency room now at wala akong balita kaya wag ngayon mga kampon NG dimunyu!!” she wrote.

A Twitter user, however, attacked K, commenting: “Isa kang inutil @kbrosas #NasaanAngArtista #NasaanAngShowbiz.”

The Twitter user also wrote the same caption in tweeting other celebrities such as Robi Domingo, Agot Isidro and Daniel Padilla.

K replied to the basher, claiming that celebrities gave more help in the relief efforts than the trolls.

“Itong gagong to puro inutil ang posts SA mga artista.. may 2020 nag start SA twitter kaya alam na.. nasa mood akong pumatol ngayon dahil may covid ang kapatid ko at mama ko na nasa emergency room now! Mas madami pang nagawa mga artista kesa sa mga kakulto mo...” she wrote.

Meanwhile, actor and Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez got roasted by social media users because of his Instagram story saying that the president in 2022 should be “Sumasalubong sa bagyo, humihigop ng baha, nagpapagalaw ng lupa, hindi natutulog, hindi nagpapahinga," to name a few.

“Competent leadership ang hinahanap ng mga tao Mr. Richard Gomez, hindi superhero. Hirap ba yun maintidihan?” a Twitter user wrote.

“Friendly reminder: Wag magpadala sa extreme hypothetical narratives. Yung tunay na pangulo, hindi kailangang gawan ng sandamakmak na excuses,” another user wrote.

The hashtag #NasaanAngArtista circulated after #NasaanAngPangulo trended during the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly early this month.

