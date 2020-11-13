Thai actor Tay Tawan wishes strength for typhoon-hit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Tay Tawan showed international solidarity with Southeast Asian neighbor Philippines, which suffered successive tropical cyclones over the past weeks.

Most recently, the country was battered by Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) that left thousands stranded and millions of households without power.

Tay, who has a considerable following in the Philippines from his Boys’ Love (BL) series “Dark Blue Kiss” as well as “I’m Tee, Me Too,” was with us in spirit during the calamity.

“Manatiling malakas na Pilipinas,” Tay wrote in an Instagram story posted Friday.

His fans noticed that this is the literal Google Translate English-Filipino result for “Stay Strong Philippines.”

the fact that he took his time to translate just to let every filo know that he is with us makes me tear up i can't believe thailand is winning for having tay tawan pic.twitter.com/s7I0kZP82H — gee (@chithangs) November 13, 2020

he google translated "stay strong philippines" oh my GOD Y'ALL HE'S ADORABLE ???? tay tawan the only man ever pic.twitter.com/QEJyS6Dpiz — kish? nan na is coming! (@gulfsmae) November 13, 2020

Along with fellow Thai actor Foei Patara Eksangkul, Tay also reposted emergency numbers and promoted the #RescuePH hashtag to assist in local aid efforts.