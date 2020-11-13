KOREAN WAVE
Thai actor Tay Tawan wishes strength for typhoon-hit Philippines
Thai actor Tay Tawan
Krist Perawat via Tay Tawan's Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Tay Tawan showed international solidarity with Southeast Asian neighbor Philippines, which suffered successive tropical cyclones over the past weeks.

Most recently, the country was battered by Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) that left thousands stranded and millions of households without power.

Tay, who has a considerable following in the Philippines from his Boys’ Love (BL) series “Dark Blue Kiss” as well as “I’m Tee, Me Too,” was with us in spirit during the calamity.

“Manatiling malakas na Pilipinas,” Tay wrote in an Instagram story posted Friday.

His fans noticed that this is the literal Google Translate English-Filipino result for “Stay Strong Philippines.”

Along with fellow Thai actor Foei Patara Eksangkul, Tay also reposted emergency numbers and promoted the #RescuePH hashtag to assist in local aid efforts.

 

