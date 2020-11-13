KOREAN WAVE
Rayver Cruz proud of girlfriend Janine Gutierrez for winning Best Actress at Gawad Urian
Kapuso actor Rayver Cruz together with girlfriend Janine Gutierrez who recently won the Best Actress award at Gawad Urian.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rayver Cruz is proud for girlfriend Janine Gutierrez for winning the prestigious Best Actress award at the 43rd edition of Gawad Urian.

In his Instagram account, Rayver posted a screenshot photo of Janine in the movie “Babae at Baril.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Gawad Urian 2020 Best Actress super proud of you. More to come yan ilista mo na hehe,” Rayver wrote.

Janine won the category for her performance in the movie "Babae at Baril," which also won the Best Picture award.

The Kapuso actress bested Kapamilya actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Bela Padilla and Alessandra de Rossi, as well as Max Eigenmann, Angie Ferro, Jean Garcia, Anita Linda, Sue Prado and Ruby Ruiz.

In her Twitter account, Janine said she is thankful for the award.

“Hindi ko na pinaabot ang isip ko sa posibilidad na mangyari ito dahil lahat ng artistang kasabay ko dito, sobrang hinahangaan ko!” she said.

Apart from Best Actress and Best Picture, the crime thriller film won most of the awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Production Design.

