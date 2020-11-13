KOREAN WAVE
Jericho Rosales, wife Kim Jones came to the rescue as 'Ulysses' lashes Marikina
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and his wife Kim Jones.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Jones helped residents inside their village who were trapped in their houses during the wrath of Typhoon Ulysses.

Using their surfboard, the couple said in a report by ABS-CBN that they decided to help the rescuers whey they saw the situation Thursday morning.

“This morning paglabas namin, baha na. Usually kapag baha dito kasi, ganyan talaga. Laging ganyan ang problema. Sometimes walang boats or flotation devices so naglabas kami ni Kim ng surfboard,” he said.

“Okay naman ['yung mga napuntahan namin sa bahay], safe naman sila, thank God. May mga iba lang na hindi na mapuntahan nung rescue teams kasi malakas na 'yung agos and wala pang boats,” he added.

It can be recalled that Jericho did the same thing when Typhoon Ondoy hit the country in 2009.

When asked how he compared the situation, Jericho said Ulysses is worse than Ondoy.

“Wala akong data or facts pero in a sense na hindi natin nalaman na tataas ng ganito [ang baha], mas malala ito para sa akin,” he said.

“Kasi parang paggising ng mga tao, napuyat sila kagabi, paggising nila ganyan na. Maraming taong hindi nakaalis. Based on nangyari na before tapos caught by surprise na naman tayo na ganito, I think in that sense medyo mas malala ito,” he explained.

Jerico advised the public to stay calm amid the situation and always be prepared.

“Stay calm and siguro it’s too late now to complain or anything so mas maganda, kung tayo mismo in the future we can prepare. It’s always preparation para sa akin. Preparation ng mga nasa bahay and ng mga rescuers. Of course, support the rescuers. I hope they get enough funds for rescue. We get better warnings sana for the people para hindi na mangyari,” he said.

