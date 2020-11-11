KOREAN WAVE
Enchong Dee slams Cam Norte gov't for filing raps vs journos critical of pandemic response
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 7:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee showed his support to two Camarines Norte journalists who were detained for criticizing the local government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

In his Twitter account, Enchong posted a news article from Philstar.com showing his support to the journalists. 

"When you’re in power and can’t accept criticisms from journalists because of substandard performance as a public servant... Arog na kita kani sa Cam Norte (Are we already like this in Camarines Norte)?" Enchong wrote. 

Virgilio Avila Jr. and Mia Concordia were arrested and detained Tuesday over cyber libel charges slapped against them by Camarines Norte Gov. Edgar Tallado, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reported.

The two was in jail for six hours over their criticism of the local government’s COVID-19 response and its alleged corruption, for which the governor accused them of libel.

Journalist Deo Trinidad, who also faces a separate cyber libel charge also over criticisms of the local government’s COVID-19 response, turned himself in to the Regional Trial Court Branch 40 after hearing of the arrests of his colleagues and paid a P20,000-cash bond.

