Ronnie Liang now an Army reservist after finishing civil-military ops correspondence course
Singer Ronnie Liang has already completed the Civil-Military Operations Officer Correspondence Course.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ronnie Liang has now completed the Civil-Military Operations Officer Correspondence Course, nine months after becoming a 2nd lieutenant Army reservist.

In his Facebook account, Ronnie said he is grateful to the Philippine Army for the opportunity.

“I am grateful to my Philippine Army family for the opportunity. This is truly an honor and an exemplary privilege,” Ronnie wrote.

Ronnie was seen busy on the streets wearing his military uniform from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In another Facebook post, the “Ngiti” singer said he hoped for peace between the military and the communist rebels.

“Every time I read news about a certain encounter between the Philippine Army and the NPAs, I feel sad. I hope this ends soon enough para wala nang namamatay sa kapwa natin Pilipino,” he said.

“Let us pray for peace and unity for a bright future of our nation most especially our youth,” he added.

Reports said that though Ronnie is busy in his military service, he is still active in the music scene with a Christmas album releasing soon. 

