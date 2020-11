Ivana Alawi reveals she's still single â€” here's why

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed the reason why she is still single.

In a report by entertainment site Push, Ivana said she thinks that men appeared to be intimidated by her.

“Yung mukha ko daw nakaka-intimidate so lagi silang na-i-intimidate mukha ako. Minsan may mga taong natatakot manligaw and hanggang ngayon ganun pa rin 'yung feeling. Takot pa rin sila manligaw,” she said laughing.

Last month, Ivana shared her thoughts about being tagged as every man’s fantasy woman in Angelica Panganiban’s “Ask Angelica.”

“Honestly hindi ko siya maintindihan kung bakit kasi hindi naman kami masyado natutuwa sa sarili ko. I am being myself. Nagsi-swimsuit lang naman ako, normal naman kasi para sa akin mag-swimsuit or mag-swimming and mag-picture in bikini,” she said.

During the recent virtual press conference of her upcoming horror film "Sitsit," Ivana said she experienced many harassment encounters before when she used to work as a model in events.

“I’ve experienced this before, when I worked in events, when I used to do modeling,” Ivana said.

“I’ve experienced so many harassment. Not just catcalling. I’ve experienced people touching my body without permission. This is not right. Doon ako palagi sa tama,” she added.

Ivana said that women should always be respected regardless of what they wear.

“Respect people, kahit babae ‘yan, lalaki ‘yan. We need to be respected. No matter kung ano ‘yung suot, dapat niri-respeto mo,” she said.