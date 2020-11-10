KOREAN WAVE
Lea Salonga shares her fears being a woman of color during Trump presidency
Multi-awarded performer Lea Salonga.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway star Lea Salonga opened up about her anxiety during the Trump presidency as she celebrated the win of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook account, the Filipino singer said the US election is quite a whirlwind and an emotional roller coaster.

“So much drama... so much suspense... and I don’t know that any Election Day before this one has had so much of either of those things,” Lea wrote.

“But wow, Joseph Biden is now the President-elect, and Kamala Harris (badass woman of color) is the Vice President-elect. What a day!” she added.

Lea shared her fear for herself and her daughter Nicole for being women of color. 

“I’m a woman of color that spends plenty of time in the United States. My daughter is growing up to be a woman of color, an actual Asian-American. And the both of us could, in our own unique ways, feel that something wasn’t quite right with the force,” she said.

“Before heading to the US to embark on my 2017 US tour, I asked my manager if I would be safe. I’ve never had to ask that question, ever,” she added.

She also opened up about her fear that someone would attack her while walking on the streets of New York City, that even her daughter worried for her safety. 

“It was the first time I actually felt apprehension walking in the streets of one of the biggest melting pots in the world, New York City. I felt I had to constantly look over my shoulder to make sure I was far enough away from people so as not to get attacked. Every time I went on stage during my US and Canadian tours, Nicole would always... always ask the question, 'Are you going to be OK? No one’s going to hurt you while you’re on stage?' I had to reassure her that I would be safe. She was doubly worried when on tour in 2019 I went out on stage with crutches, hobbling until I reached my spot, sat down, got settled, and sang,” she said.

“I never felt that before, that sort of anxiety. The act of singing was helpful in getting rid of that, thankfully, and thankfully I wasn’t ever traveling alone,” she added.

Lea said she is now happy that those days are over with Biden winning the elections.

“No one should ever have to feel this kind of fear in a democracy. Please repeat that sentence as often as necessary,” she said.

“Today, it feels like I can go back to the USA (well, not while we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, but you know what I mean) and not have to feel like I’m being watched by nefarious forces wanting to do me harm. Today, I feel something familiar and far more welcome: HOPE.”

