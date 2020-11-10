Mila del Sol, queen of Philippines' golden age of cinema, dies at 97

MANILA, Philippines — Mila del Sol, hailed as the queen of the Philippines’ golden age of cinema from the 1930s to the 1940s, has died at the age of 97, her grandson, former Rep. Gus Tambunting (Parañaque) confirmed Tuesday.

Tambunting said in a statement that Del Sol, born Clarita Villarba Rivera, passed away Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. in the home of her eldest son, Sonny Tambunting.

“Though we mourn her passing, we are comforted in knowing that the one who called her from this life, our Lord, loves her more than we could ever love her. She has returned home,” Tambunting said.

He added, “All of us will forever be indebted to Lulay. Our family will surely miss Lulay’s love and affection. Throughout her life, she continued to impart wisdom and spread her zest for life to those closest to her, because she was truly an image of beauty both inside and out, both on and off screen.”

Throughout her career, Del Sol appeared in 48 films, gaining fame through her first leading role in the 1939 LVN Pictures production “Giliw Ko.”

Del Sol is also an entrepreneur, having founded janitorial firm Superior Maintenance Services in 1964.

Del Sol is survived by her four children, Sonny Tambunting, former TV host Jeanne Young, Ancel Romero and Leo Romero, 17 grandchildren and more than 30 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. — Xave Gregorio