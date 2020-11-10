Worth the long wait

It’s not correct to say that Kelvin Miranda is the “new” Alden Richards because there’s only one and only Alden Richards, infinitely irreplaceable. But it’s safe to say that Kelvin is the “next” Alden Richards whom Kelvin idolizes. Like Kelvin, Alden waited in the wings for the big break and when it came, there was no stopping Alden as he zoomed to the top.

As of now, Kelvin is that “all too familiar face” you have seen somewhere (the latest having been as judge last week of Eat, Bulaga’s Bawal Judgmental segment). Soon, as early as January next year, the name will be attached to the face as Kelvin teams up with Mikee Quintos in the Korean-drama-inspired Kapuso fantasy romcom The Lost Recipe on GMA News TV.

“It’s the best birthday gift I will ever receive,” said Kelvin who turns 22 on Jan. 8, coinciding with the romcom’s premiere. “I have waited this long and it has been worth it.” Described by his manager Tyronne James Escalante as “painfully shy” and an “introvert,” Kelvin began coming out of his shell at the Caloocan High School where he honed his talent in singing and dancing, playing musical instruments and writing poems.

“Slowly but surely,” said Tyrone (who has his own stable of talents under his T.E.A.M. company), “Kelvin is being noticed.”

He has appeared in several Kapuso shows (Bubble Gang) and some movies topped by Dead Kids, the first Filipino film to land on Netflix, for which he got good reviews for his performance as Mark Santa Maria, an introvert/wall flower.

“I like my role in The Lost Recipe,” said Kelvin who will start the shoot with Mikee anytime now. “The story is about cooking and the pursuit of dreams.”

Revelation: Kelvin almost lost hope and contemplated on quitting showbiz.

“Naisip kong sumuko dahil sa epekto ng pandemya. Many people lost their jobs and I was one of them. Kapos ang income ko. And then, my manager told me to audition for The Lost Recipe at ang laki ng tuwa ko when I passed. Nabuhayan ako ng loob. But I must admit that I am nervous with the challenge of being one of the lead actors (also with Paul Salas and Thea Tolentino). Pagbubutihin ko talaga. Siempre happy dahil ang tagal kong naghintay ng sariling show at nagbunga na rin ang ipinunla namin ng manager ko.”

It was his sister who pushed Kelvin into showbiz. Luckily, he met Tyrone who egged him on. Initially, he tried out for Star Magic but he was dropped due to absences (“I wasn’t ready at that time”). From an extra, he graduated to guestings in Kapuso shows to indie films and then to mainstream.

“‘Yan ang kuwento ng buhay ko,” Kelvin quipped. “I come from a simple family at puno ng pangarap sa buhay. I have survived many trials in life, maraming pagsubok at paghamon, and I’m thankful for them because they helped me deal with more challenges.”

During the audition and the look-see, he and Mikee at once developed a rapport, enhanced during the pictorial.

“We are comfortable na with each other. Mikee is open sa lahat ng bagay. Mabait at masipag. I’m sure I will learn a lot from her, at sana siya rin sa akin.”

