Glaiza de Castro has advice for Angelica Panganiban on speaking out on social media

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro gave Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban advice after the latter received backlash for speaking out on social media about the government's response to Typhoon 'Rolly', which caused massive destruction in Catanduanes and parts of the Bicol region.

In her interview with Gorgy Rula's DZRH program, Glaiza said she advised her friend Angelica to stay away from social media.

"Nakakalungkot po, kasi… alam mo kung anong klaseng tao siya. Hindi mo rin kasi mako-control kung ano ang sasabihin ng ibang tao. So, ang sabi ko kay Angge, ‘Tigil-tigilan mo muna iyong social media. Anuhin mo muna, labas ka muna diyan,’” Glaiza said.

Among those who reacted to Angelica's tweet was Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Libiran. The Philippine Coast Guard, among the agencies tapped during calamities, is under the Department of Transportation.

Binira ni Transportation Asec. Goddes Libiran ang naging pahayag ng artistang si Angelica Panganiban tungkol sa pagresponde ng gobyerno sa Bagyong #RollyPH. pic.twitter.com/2w6TNpXdKM — News5 (@News5PH) November 2, 2020

"Hindi mo kasi madi-defend sa kanila ang sarili mo nang buung-buo, e. Saka sabihin nila, freedom of speech. E, opinyon nila iyon, e. Very subjective naman ang mga opinions, e. Lahat, may sariling katotohanan, e, anong depensa mo dun?" Glaiza added.

As 'Rolly' made landfall, the phrase "Nasaan Ang Pangulo" went trending on different social media sites due to the president not making any statements about the typhoon while in Davao City. Government officials said that the president was monitoring the situation despite his silence.

"Ano ng plano? Tulog na lang? Kilos kilos naman para sa sinumpaan sa bayan at mga Pilipino," Angelica wrote on her Twitter account.