KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Glaiza de Castro has advice for Angelica Panganiban on speaking out on social media
Glaiza de Castro in a scene from "Liway" (2018)
File photo
Glaiza de Castro has advice for Angelica Panganiban on speaking out on social media
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro gave Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban advice after the latter received backlash for speaking out on social media about the government's response to Typhoon 'Rolly', which caused massive destruction in Catanduanes and parts of the Bicol region.

In her interview with Gorgy Rula's DZRH program, Glaiza said she advised her friend Angelica to stay away from social media.

"Nakakalungkot po, kasi… alam mo kung anong klaseng tao siya. Hindi mo rin kasi mako-control kung ano ang sasabihin ng ibang tao. So, ang sabi ko kay Angge, ‘Tigil-tigilan mo muna iyong social media. Anuhin mo muna, labas ka muna diyan,’” Glaiza said.

Among those who reacted to Angelica's tweet was Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Libiran. The Philippine Coast Guard, among the agencies tapped during calamities, is under the Department of Transportation.

"Hindi mo kasi madi-defend sa kanila ang sarili mo nang buung-buo, e. Saka sabihin nila, freedom of speech. E, opinyon nila iyon, e. Very subjective naman ang mga opinions, e. Lahat, may sariling katotohanan, e, anong depensa mo dun?" Glaiza added.

As 'Rolly' made landfall, the phrase "Nasaan Ang Pangulo" went trending on different social media sites due to the president not making any statements about the typhoon while in Davao City. Government officials said that the president was monitoring the situation despite his silence. 

"Ano ng plano? Tulog na lang? Kilos kilos naman para sa sinumpaan sa bayan at mga Pilipino," Angelica wrote on her Twitter account. 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN GLAIZA DE CASTRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How's lockdown life with Willie Revillame? Kris Aquino elaborates
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
In a virtual interview with Philstar.com for her recent launch as new Shopee endorser, Kris clarified that although she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rocco cried first time he saw his house
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
By now, Rocco Nacino shall have started doing the finishing touches of his dream house in Antipolo City, so tall that from...
Entertainment
fbfb
G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Giselle "G" Tongi took a swipe at TV host Arnell Ignacio for saying that celebrities these days are dumb. 
Entertainment
fbfb
After tumultuous year, ABS-CBN is still releasing a Christmas station ID
2 days ago
ABS-CBN will still be releasing a Christmas station ID even after a tumultuous year that saw it being forced off air by regulators...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘It’s Trip Tease!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
‘Imagine there’s no Covid Ang sarap ng buhay Panay sana ang layas Lagi tayo sa sky Imagine all the people...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pacquiao son nominated as breakthrough artist
36 minutes ago
Boxing champion turned senator Manny Pacquiao’s son Michael has been nominated on the Wish 107.5 as Breakthrough Artist...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Netflix run, 'Barangay 143' to stream on PopTV
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The anime series brought the country’s name to the global stage after it debuted on streaming giant Netflix last month...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce could have been married if not for COVID-19 crisis
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
In her Instagram account, Angel posted photos with her fiancé Neil saying she can’t wait for their wedding to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rising from the ruins
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
The theme of this year’s Mr. and Miss Chinatown is called RISE — Rebuild, Inspire, Strengthen, Empower —...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why brighter days are indeed on the horizon
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
Regular viewers or listeners of Pasada 630, the Teleradyo show Peter Musñgi and I anchor weekdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with