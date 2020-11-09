KOREAN WAVE
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce could have been married if not for COVID-19 crisis
This Jan. 3, 2020 photo shows actress Angel Locsin and her fiance Neil Arce as they announced their upcoming wedding.
SweetEscape Philippines/Gilbert Rheza Putra via Angel Locsin/Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin on Sunday revealed that she and film producer Neil Arce were supposed to tie the knot that day, but it was rescheduled next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In her Instagram account, Angel posted photos with her fiancé Neil saying she can’t wait for their wedding to push through.

"So, we were supposed to get married today, Nov. 8, 2020. How about you guys? Did you have plans this year that got moved?" Angel wrote.

"Can’t wait a few more months," she added.

In their previous interview, Neil said that their wedding was moved early next year.

"It's going to be moved to early next year. But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic," Neil said.

“We were thinking, 'Should we do it small?' But that's not us eh. We're friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun," he added.

Angel added that she thinks moving the wedding is a good decision to ensure the safety of their guests.

"Kailangan naming ulitin 'yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh. Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang 'yung wedding," Angel said.

(We have to repeat the planning. It should have been done. It is better for everyone to be safe and confident without any illness, so I think the best decision was to move the wedding.)

Angel and Neil announced their engagement last June 2019 after a year of dating and a decade of friendship.

ANGEL LOCSIN NEIL ARCE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WEDDING
