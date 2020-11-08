KOREAN WAVE
Around the universe with Her Majesty Queen Pia W.
During her year-long reign as Queen of the Universe in 2015, Pia Wurtzbach travelled the world, meeting her likeness at the Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.
Pia Wurtzbach
(The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2020 - 12:00am

During her reign as Miss Universe in 2015, Pia Wurtzbach was not only the most talked-about (due to Steve Harvey booboo, remember?) but also perhaps the most widely-traveled, practically living out of a suitcase while tackling a hectic schedule that she immensely enjoyed (as proven in photos showing her all smiles, confidently beautiful, taken at every country she visited officially and including personal trips).

Sorry, folks, we’re not “gate crashing” Pia’s personal party (well-documented on social media). She very kindly begged off, and readily talked about our alternative topic, which is just as, if not even more, interesting — The 10 Memorable Places she lent her presence to as Her Majesty Queen Pia W.

Flashing her ‘confidently beautiful’ smile during her arrival press conference in the Philippines.

Peru — Some of the best food I’ve tried ever. Ceviche and Pisco sour are a must when you visit Peru.

Face to face with beauty queens from Peru..

Canada — Visited Canada for a few days and I remember it being freezing cold! But in contrast, the people were so warm.

Face to face with beauty queens from Cayman Islands.

Cayman Islands — We took a boat and swam with the stingrays. I also visited a local hospital there as Miss Universe.

Indonesia — My first trip as Miss Universe and it was so memorable. We shot a TVC commercial and I grew so close to the staff that when it was time to leave, we were all in tears. No lie! Na sepanx talaga ako. Loved the people I met there!

Face to face with beauty queens from, South Africa (reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi)

Panama — Toured the Panama Canal and tried some amazing food. I also wore their traditional dress that took hours for me to put on. You don’t just put on the dress, there is a whole process and ceremony to it. It was amazing to see.

Face to face with beauty queens from Ecuador

Ecuador — We did a lot of advocacy work in Ecuador and I also participated in their annual parade. The people greeted me like one of their own. So warm and friendly!

Braving winter in New York City

New York — How could I forget my home as Miss Universe? Before winning Miss Universe, I’ve never been to New York. So you can imagine my reaction seeing Time Square for the first time. NYC was my home base as Miss Universe.

All packed and ready to go

Los Angeles — Visited Los Angeles for the first time when I was Miss Universe and we shot a music video there. Being in LA feels like you’re in a Hollywood movie.

Singapore — I was a judge for Asia’s Next Top Model and we shot that in Singapore. I had an amazing time with the cast and the girls. Oh and let’s not forget about the food. Singaporean street food is a must try!

Philippines — Last but not least, my home! The first time I came home after winning was for my homecoming parade and it was truly unforgettable. I still remember the smiles on everyone’s faces and how happy and united it all felt. One of the best times of my life!

Moreover, Pia answered additional questions, such as...

How is she coping with this pandemic?

“I’ve been able to adapt by doing most of my work at home. I realized that there’s actually a lot you can do at home. Workouts can be done at home. Hangouts can be done through Zoom, even work meetings. I do miss seeing my friends and working in a studio but I know all of this is temporary and we will see each other again very soon.

Trying on a Panamanian national costume and helping build a traditional mud hut ‘junta de embarra’ in Panama

What are the things/projects that she has to put on hold?

“I’ve had to put on hold my book with ABS-CBN, a movie with Star Cinema and television commercials. I completely understand why though. I have no hard feelings about it. The safety and security of people around me is much more important. All of these can wait.

What is making her happy these days?

“Simple things make me happy these days. This pandemic has taught me to appreciate the little things in life like a walk in the park or a warm cup of coffee. Jeremy has also been helping me stay motivated throughout this time.” (As if you didn’t know...Jeremy is her boyfriend. Jeremy Jauncey [photo] is a Scottish businessman who is the CEO of the international travel marketing and media company Beautiful Destinations.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

