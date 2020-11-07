Pregnant Iwa Moto assures her baby is safe after drone accident

MANILA, Philippines — Pregnant actress Iwa Moto got involved in a drone accident but said that she and her baby are safe.

“Lord thank you po and safe si baby,” Iwa wrote in her Instagram story.

In another IG story, Iwa posted her injured hand.

“Good job, Aileen,” Iwa said.

Iwa said she was fixing the drone when it started to take off then she immediately grabbed it.

“Was fixing the drone and all of a sudden it started taking off. And when I saw it destroying our stuff, I panicked and tried to grab it. Sadly the propeller hit my hand,” she said.

“No. I wasnt trying to make it fly. Maybe I pressed a button accidentally,” she added.

The former Kapuso actress also said that she panicked when she saw so much blood that’s why she rushed herself to the hospital.

“There was so much blood so I panicked and started having contractions. I was so scared for my baby so I rushed myself to the hospital. Pampi then followed me (He was at our farm),” she said.

“I am just grateful that I have no fracture and most importantly my baby is safe,” she added.

Iwa is pregnant with her second child with Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr. They have a daughter named Hiromi Eve who was born in 2013.