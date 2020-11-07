After tumultuous year, ABS-CBN is still releasing a Christmas station ID

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN will still be releasing a Christmas station ID even after a tumultuous year that saw it being forced off air by regulators and its application for a fresh franchise being denied by the House of Representatives controlled by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has vowed to see the end of the media giant.

ABS-CBN teased the station ID, which will be titled “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” through a 10-second clip posted Friday which features the network’s colors and its theme played using Christmas bells.

The station ID’s release follows a tumultuous year for ABS-CBN, which was forced to lay off thousands of employees following its forced shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ABS-CBN is slowly picking itself back up, with some of its entertainment shows back on free TV through a blocktime arrangement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc.

Beginning in 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing Christmas station IDs, some of which have become holiday mainstays, such as “Star ng Pasko,” which was released after the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009. — Xave Gregorio