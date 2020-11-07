KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
After tumultuous year, ABS-CBN is still releasing a Christmas station ID
(Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN will still be releasing a Christmas station ID even after a tumultuous year that saw it being forced off air by regulators and its application for a fresh franchise being denied by the House of Representatives controlled by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has vowed to see the end of the media giant.

ABS-CBN teased the station ID, which will be titled “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” through a 10-second clip posted Friday which features the network’s colors and its theme played using Christmas bells.

The station ID’s release follows a tumultuous year for ABS-CBN, which was forced to lay off thousands of employees following its forced shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ABS-CBN is slowly picking itself back up, with some of its entertainment shows back on free TV through a blocktime arrangement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc.

Beginning in 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing Christmas station IDs, some of which have become holiday mainstays, such as “Star ng Pasko,” which was released after the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009. — Xave Gregorio

ABS-CBN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How's lockdown life with Willie Revillame? Kris Aquino elaborates
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
In a virtual interview with Philstar.com for her recent launch as new Shopee endorser, Kris clarified that although she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rocco cried first time he saw his house
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
By now, Rocco Nacino shall have started doing the finishing touches of his dream house in Antipolo City, so tall that from...
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap guests in KC Concepcion's cooking show, KC reveals 'real score'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
“I can’t wait,” Apl replied.
Entertainment
fbfb
G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Giselle "G" Tongi took a swipe at TV host Arnell Ignacio for saying that celebrities these days are dumb. 
Entertainment
fbfb
After tumultuous year, ABS-CBN is still releasing a Christmas station ID
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN will still be releasing a Christmas station ID even after a tumultuous year that saw it being forced off air by regulators...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
It’s Showtime pays it forward, celebrates Filipinos’ resilience
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
It’s Showtime’s annual Magpasikat competition has always been a playground of creativity for its hosts, a tradition...
Entertainment
fbfb
LA Santos to find more OPM talents with online show
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Many music artists are happy just creating music and enjoying the attention and lifestyle that being a famous musician p...
Entertainment
fbfb
Filipino BL, GL stars champion SOGIE bill passage
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
These celebrities helped amplify the call of Filipinos for equality through the passage of legislation that advances the rights...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kanye West gets 60K votes, hints at 2024 White House bid
2 days ago
The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Anjo is grateful to NET25
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Every gising is a blessing. Guess who came up (“invented”) that now oft-quoted saying yes, Ogie Diaz no less!...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with