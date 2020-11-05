G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Giselle "G" Tongi took a swipe at TV host Arnell Ignacio for saying that celebrities these days are dumb.

In his Facebook account, Arnell said celebrities have been stereotyped as dumb in the past, but now, he's having a hard time defending them because it's true.

Noon ang artista kadalasan ang tingin e mahina ang ulo... na stereoyped kung baga. Nakaka sama nga ng loob noon ...pero ngayon ang hirap na ipagtanggol. Ang daming prueba eh.me yabang pa nga sa katangahan e Posted by DA Arnell Ign on Sunday, November 1, 2020

"Noon ang artista kadalasan ang tingin e mahina ang ulo... na stereoyped kung baga. Nakaka sama nga ng loob noon ...pero ngayon ang hirap na ipagtanggol. Ang daming prueba eh.me yabang pa nga sa katangahan e," Arnell wrote.

In the comments section, some Internet users guessed that Arnell might be pertaining to actress Angelica Panganiban because of her tweet about government officials' response during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly last weekend.

Giselle shared Arnell's tirade on her Twitter account, criticizing Arnell's statement.

"Arnel- dahan dahan lang sa pag atake ng mga kasamahang sa industrya na ginagamit lang naman ang kanilang boses na karapatan naman nila," Giselle wrote.

"Sa kaalaman ko, ang may mahinang ulo ay yung di tumutubong buhok mo, kaya tuloy naka plug ins ka," she added.

In another tweet, G described Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) "jologs" and reiterated that she "stated a fact" on Arnell's supposed "hair plugs."

In the next tweet, G called for "freedom of speech" and a "healthy discourse."

"Calling someone dumb is not an argument to make for people expressing themselves. Politics aside and humanity first ok?"