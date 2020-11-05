KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'
Actress G Tongi
PSN/File
G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Giselle "G" Tongi took a swipe at TV host Arnell Ignacio for saying that celebrities these days are dumb. 

In his Facebook account, Arnell said celebrities have been stereotyped as dumb in the past, but now, he's having a hard time defending them because it's true. 

 

Noon ang artista kadalasan ang tingin e mahina ang ulo... na stereoyped kung baga. Nakaka sama nga ng loob noon ...pero ngayon ang hirap na ipagtanggol. Ang daming prueba eh.me yabang pa nga sa katangahan e

Posted by DA Arnell Ign on Sunday, November 1, 2020

 

"Noon ang artista kadalasan ang tingin e mahina ang ulo... na stereoyped kung baga. Nakaka sama nga ng loob noon ...pero ngayon ang hirap na ipagtanggol. Ang daming prueba eh.me yabang pa nga sa katangahan e," Arnell wrote.

In the comments section, some Internet users guessed that Arnell might be pertaining to actress Angelica Panganiban because of her tweet about government officials' response during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly last weekend. 

Related: Gov't official answers Angelica Panganiban's criticism over gov't efforts during typhoon Rolly

Giselle shared Arnell's tirade on her Twitter account, criticizing Arnell's statement. 

"Arnel- dahan dahan lang sa pag atake ng mga kasamahang sa industrya na ginagamit lang naman ang kanilang boses na karapatan naman nila," Giselle wrote. 

"Sa kaalaman ko, ang may mahinang ulo ay yung di tumutubong buhok mo, kaya tuloy naka plug ins ka," she added. 

 

 

In another tweet, G described Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) "jologs" and reiterated that she "stated a fact" on Arnell's supposed "hair plugs."

 

 

In the next tweet, G called for "freedom of speech" and a "healthy discourse."

"Calling someone dumb is not an argument to make for people expressing themselves. Politics aside and humanity first ok?"

 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN ARNELL IGNACIO G TONGI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto admits being in a new relationship
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Julia first hinted about her happy love life in March when she posted about her birthday dinner with her family and a loved...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kanye West concedes defeat at US 2020 elections: 'Kanye 2024'
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
“God is so good...Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson shows up as ghost after Bea Alonzo interview as 'ghostbuster'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that the term "ghosting" was used to describe what happened between him and Bea when the actress finally...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo bonds with Michele Gumabao after Michele's Miss Universe Philippines revelation
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Sandra earlier spoke about seeking "justice" over supposed "cheating" at the pageant.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Celebrity moms reveal secret to raising #TodoExplorer 3+ toddlers
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Moms Isabel Oli-Prats, Samantha Valenciano and LJ Moreno-Alapag are raising 3+ toddlers who are staying and learning at home....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kanye West gets 60K votes, hints at 2024 White House bid
6 hours ago
The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Anjo is grateful to NET25
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Every gising is a blessing. Guess who came up (“invented”) that now oft-quoted saying yes, Ogie Diaz no less!...
Entertainment
fbfb
Animation legend Glen Keane on making impossible possible in Over The Moon
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
You’ve most likely grown up watching at least a single work of the legendary animator Glen Keane.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julie Anne San Jose sings Rocket to the Moon main cover
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Netflix Philippines has tapped Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose to do a song cover for Rocket to the Moon, the lead single...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vehnee Saturno tribute at The Wishfuls e-concert
By Gil Villa | 17 hours ago
The classic compositions of hitmaker Vehnee Saturno were put in spotlight in last Sunday’s (Oct. 25) e-concert by girl-group...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with