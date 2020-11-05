Filipino BL, GL stars champion SOGIE bill passage

MANILA, Philippines — Representation doesn’t end behind the screen, as proven today by the creators and actors of local Boys’ Love (BL) and Girls’ Love series that have trended over the past year.

Following the House Committee on Women and Gender Equality’s Wednesday hearing on SOGIE-specific anti-discrimination bills, the trends #SOGIEEqualityNow and #PassADBnow blew up on Twitter.

These celebrities helped amplify the call of Filipinos for equality through the passage of legislation that advances the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Here’s what they had to say.

'Hello Stranger'

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”



LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights??????#SOGIEEqualityNow — Tony Labrusca (@tonythesharky) November 4, 2020

Sana po maintindihan natin na kailangan lang po ng proteksyon ng mga kapatid nating LGBTQIA. Simpleng karapatan po, bakit hindi maibigay? They don't need special rights, just equal rights. Please, please #PassADBNow #SOGIEEqualityNow — ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@imJCAlcantara) November 4, 2020

How many times do we need to reiterate that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights and passing #SOGIEEqualityNow does not strip us of our ‘straight’ rights (because btw parte din tayo ng SOGIE) but instead gives our LGBT+ friends the rights they deserve in the first place?? #PassADBNow pic.twitter.com/qF2PVcBS4Q — V (@vivoree) November 4, 2020

I think it’s this homophobe that needs rehabilitating... https://t.co/dlT8sLORzB — Miguel Almendras (@Migs_Almendras) November 4, 2020

'Gameboys' and 'Pearl Next Door'

'Gaya sa Pelikula'

PREACH SISTER MARY JOHN ???? Louder for a certain Rep who continues to be a bigot ????? https://t.co/SWaMTGh9dc — Ian Pangilinan (@ianpangilinan_) November 4, 2020

Before #GayaSaPelikulaEp07, please help amplify our call. For every Vlad and Karl and those who have yet to feel represented,#PassADBNow!#SOGIEEqualityNow! https://t.co/IRdngHbvOl — Juan Miguel Severo ?????‍???? (@TheRainBro) November 4, 2020

'Boys' Lockdown'

'Quaranthings'