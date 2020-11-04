KOREAN WAVE
'Gray looks better in Red': After red-tagged, Catriona Gray asks help for Red Cross
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 9:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the issue of red-tagging her and other celebrities, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray asked the public to help Typhoon Rolly victims by donating to Red Cross.

In her Instagram account, the Red Cross ambassador posted a video of her donning the organization’s suit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Philippines has just been hit by the strongest storm in the world so far this year, known as Typhoon Goni (local name Rolly) #RollyPH. On top of that, another tropical storm, Siony, is closely tailing Typhoon Goni. The @philredcross has alerted all chapters, 143 volunteers, and deployed a Disaster Management Team from the National Headquarters for rescue and relief operations to Bicol ????, my hometown, and other affected areas. In order to continue serving the most vulnerable and affected communities, I am calling all kind-hearted donors and humanitarian partners to help support the Red Cross in their response operations. SWIPE! ?? For donation links and more info you can visit: https://book.redcross1158.com/index.php/donate/????? Your 100 pesos can help the Red Cross in preparing for food and hygiene kits for evacuees, contribute in building homes, or provide cash assistance to the affected families. ???????? Help us make a difference, the Red Cross needs you now!

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

 

“The Philippines has just been hit by the strongest storm in the world so far this year, known as Typhoon Goni (local name Rolly) #RollyPH. On top of that, another tropical storm, Siony, is closely tailing Typhoon Goni,” Catriona wrote in the caption.

The beauty queen from Bicol said that all Red Cross chapters in the country has been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

“The @philredcross has alerted all chapters, 143 volunteers, and deployed a Disaster Management Team from the National Headquarters for rescue and relief operations to Bicol , my hometown, and other affected area,” she said.

“In order to continue serving the most vulnerable and affected communities, I am calling all kind-hearted donors and humanitarian partners to help support the Red Cross in their response operations,” she added.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen said a small amount can make a big difference for the typhoon victims.

“Your 100 pesos can help the Red Cross in preparing for food and hygiene kits for evacuees, contribute in building homes, or provide cash assistance to the affected families,” she said.

“Help us make a difference, the Red Cross needs you now."

The short video was titled "Gray looks better in Red."

It can be recalled that Catriona, along with actresses Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano, recently became viral after Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. warned them about their alleged links with women's rights group Gabriela.

Related: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela

At the Senate hearing yesterday on military officials' alleged red-tagging, Senate defense panel chair Senator Panfilo Lacson asked Parlade: "Have you in any way, red-tagged Ms. Liza Soberano, Angel Locsin and Catriona Gray? Please answer."

Parlade then replied: “No, your honor. I did not.”

RELATED: Angel Locsin thanks Año for dismissing red-tagging; Parlade insists Angel's sister an NPA

 

