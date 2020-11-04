KOREAN WAVE
Rabiya Mateo bonds with Michele Gumabao after Michele's Miss Universe Philippines revelation
Rabiya Mateo (front) with fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Top 5 finalists on a relief mission.
Miss Universe Philippines via Rabiya Mateo's Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 Rabiya Mateo reunited with 2nd Runner Up Michele Gumabao days after Michele posted on her vlog about alleged "things" she saw and heard during the pageant that she was not supposed to know as a candidate.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Rabiya can be seen packing thousands of relief goods with Michele and other top finalists for Super Typhoon Rolly victims in Bicol.

"Babangon at babangon ang Pilipino basta mag kakasama tayong lahat sa anumang hamon ng buhay!" the Iloilo City beauty queen said.

In her Instagram stories, Rabiya also posted a video of her and Michele packing rice and canned goods near each other.

"See! They're helping us dito sa Frontrow Cares. We need all the help!" Frontrow founder RS Francisco said in the video. Francisco's company is a co-producer of MUP.

It can be recalled that Michele revealed in her vlog posted last Monday: “I heard things I never should have heard, witnessed things I never should have witnessed as a candidate."

Related: 'I heard, witnessed things': Michele Gumabao spills her own Miss Universe Philippines tea

Fellow candidate Sandra Lemonon expressed her support for Michele by posting the link of Michele's YouTube video on her Instagram story.

“I hear and understand you. No one will know what it feels like until you are in our shoes and had our experience. People always think they know and think it’s easy to speak the truth but it’s not,” Sandra told Michele.

“A lot will stay silent and live in fear and abuse the system because it is working on their behalf, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay. Speak your truth, love,” she added.

Sandra earlier spoke about seeking "justice" over supposed "cheating" at the pageant. She said she will spill the tea at the right time.

RELATED: Tea time: Sandra Lemonon mentions Rabiya Mateo, reunites with Miss Universe Philippines sisters

MICHELE GUMABAO MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
