Kanye West concedes defeat at US 2020 elections: 'Kanye 2024'

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Kanye West appears to have accepted his loss at the United States presidential race this year, but that's not stopping him from trying again next time.

"WELP...KANYE 2024," he captioned a picture of himself in front of an electoral map.

Just hours earlier, Kanye revealed that he voted for himself and running mate, vice-presidential candidate Michelle Tidball.

“God is so good...Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me,” he posted.

God is so good ???? Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. ???????? ???? — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Kanye then uploaded videos showing that he cast a vote for himself as a write-in option since he failed to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming, where he lives.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world ???? pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The 43-year-old announced his presidential bid on social media only in July.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He ran as an independent candidate under the "Birthday Party.”