Kanye West concedes defeat at US 2020 elections: 'Kanye 2024'
Hip-hop artist and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West
Kanye West via Twitter
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 6:12pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Rapper Kanye West appears to have accepted his loss at the United States presidential race this year, but that's not stopping him from trying again next time.

"WELP...KANYE 2024," he captioned a picture of himself in front of an electoral map.

 

 

Just hours earlier, Kanye revealed that he voted for himself and running mate, vice-presidential candidate Michelle Tidball.

 

 

“God is so good...Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me,” he posted.

 

 

Kanye then uploaded videos showing that he cast a vote for himself as a write-in option since he failed to qualify for the ballot in Wyoming, where he lives.

 

 

The 43-year-old announced his presidential bid on social media only in July.

 

 

He ran as an independent candidate under the "Birthday Party.”

