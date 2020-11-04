Angel Locsin thanks AÃ±o for dismissing red-tagging; Parlade insists Angel's sister an NPA

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin turned emotional as she answered Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr's allegation that she is allegedly connected to communist rebels.

In a recent interview with Henry Omaga-Diza on "Teleradyo," Angel said she’s not associated with the New People’s Army (NPA).

"I never associated myself with the NPA. He [Parlade] associated me with the NPA. Bakit hindi po nila kami idinemanda kung sure na sure sila? Pero hindi, e. Gusto nila, sirain kami sa social media,” Angel said.

"So, wala kaming choice, e. Kino-consider po ng legal team ko ang pagdedemanda rin po. Wala po akong masamang hangarin, wala po akong hidden agenda," she added.

In her Instagram story today, Angel thanked Interior Secretary Eduardo Año for saying that he believes Angel, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Liza Soberano are not NPA members.

“I believe the purpose of Gen. Parlade is to warn those people who may be already, kumbaga sa factory, in the processing plan. It’s just unfortunate that there are prominent personalities na nadamay dito sa usaping ito,” Año said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel last week.

“But also, Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, they must be respected and protected. I do not believe that they are in any way part of the New People’s Army of the Communist Party of the Philippines,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parlade, at the Senate hearing yesterday, denied that he red-tagged Angel but he insisted that the actress’ sister Ella is an NPA member.

"I never said that Angel Locsin is an NPA, but ang statement niya ngayon, sinasabi niya ngayon, hindi raw siya NPA. I never said that she is an NPA. Sana hindi na siya magsinungaling na si Ella Colmenares ay hindi NPA dahil si Ella Colmenares ay talagang NPA. I know that she knows... We came here, we took an oath and we're not going to say any lies here," Parlade said.

Parlade’s statement was echoed by alleged former rebel Jeffrey Celis at the Senate hearing.

“Gen. Parlade is not lying. Ella Colmenares, the sister of Angel Locsin, was an NPA in Quezon, na-meet ko siya,” Celis told the Senate panel.

“Si Ella Colmenares, umalis ‘yan, ‘di na siya mapipigilan so bumalik siya sa open mass movement pero CPP pa rin siya, she’s operating underground at alam ko nasa MAKIBAKA (Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan) siya sa Gabriela,” Celiz added.

