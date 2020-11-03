'I heard, witnessed things': Michele Gumabao spills her own Miss Universe Philippines tea

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd Runner Up Michele Gumabao opened up about the controversy surrounding the inaugural pageant of the most prestigious title in the country.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel MG TV, Michele said she heard things she should have never heard.

“I heard things I never should have heard, witnessed things I never should have witnessed as a candidate,” the former volleyball star revealed in her vlog, with parts of her statement also posted on Instagram.

“It hurt. I must admit, I went back to my room, and I cried so hard. All these questions just came back to my head – everything that I’ve been hearing for the past two days just came rushing in my head,” she added.

Michelle, however, didn’t go into details on what she heard and witnessed.

She said that she was devastated that night and just wanted to go home.

“I was heartbroken. I was devastated that night. I called my family and I wanted to go home. My car was waiting outside, and I could have gone home. But they told me to think about it, that whatever I decide, they would support me a hundred percent. They told me to pray,” she revealed.

She also addressed why she left early in the competition, saying that she can’t handle it anymore.

“So many questions of why, how, what overwhelming me too much. After knowing what I knew the past two days, everything just came crashing down on me. I couldn’t handle it. I admit, I wasn’t strong enough to handle that at that moment," she shared.

“I knew was going to break down, and I didn’t want to do that in front of the cameras."

Michelle, however, said that she texted Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and congratulated her when she left.

“I sent a message to our winner, and I congratulated her, and I told her the reason why I’m leaving. She replied, 'Thank you'.”

Michelle's vlog came almost a week after the pageant and days after fellow candidate, Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City, became viral for claiming to speak the "truth" behind the pageant.

