'I heard, witnessed things': Michele Gumabao spills her own Miss Universe Philippines tea

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd Runner Up Michele Gumabao opened up about the controversy surrounding the inaugural pageant of the most prestigious title in the country.
In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel MG TV, Michele said she heard things she should have never heard.
“I heard things I never should have heard, witnessed things I never should have witnessed as a candidate,” the former volleyball star revealed in her vlog, with parts of her statement also posted on Instagram.
I heard things I never should have heard, witnessed things I never should have witnessed as a candidate. I’ve been so used to empowering others and speaking up for others but at a time when I want to fight and speak up for myself I am not allowed. This is the first time in my life I feel so powerless. People have been asking me why I left, before leaving I expressed my feelings and told my reasons to the organization and they understood. I congratulated our winner and After that I thought I could go home to my family, have some time to rest and be by myself and everything would be okay, but then everyone online started making stories, thinking they know me, thinking they know what really happened. I am speaking up now and defending myself because I know no one will. This is my statement, this is my story, this is my message for all of you. Link in bio.
“It hurt. I must admit, I went back to my room, and I cried so hard. All these questions just came back to my head – everything that I’ve been hearing for the past two days just came rushing in my head,” she added.
Michelle, however, didn’t go into details on what she heard and witnessed.
She said that she was devastated that night and just wanted to go home.
“I was heartbroken. I was devastated that night. I called my family and I wanted to go home. My car was waiting outside, and I could have gone home. But they told me to think about it, that whatever I decide, they would support me a hundred percent. They told me to pray,” she revealed.
She also addressed why she left early in the competition, saying that she can’t handle it anymore.
“So many questions of why, how, what overwhelming me too much. After knowing what I knew the past two days, everything just came crashing down on me. I couldn’t handle it. I admit, I wasn’t strong enough to handle that at that moment," she shared.
“I knew was going to break down, and I didn’t want to do that in front of the cameras."
Michelle, however, said that she texted Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and congratulated her when she left.
“I sent a message to our winner, and I congratulated her, and I told her the reason why I’m leaving. She replied, 'Thank you'.”
Michelle's vlog came almost a week after the pageant and days after fellow candidate, Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City, became viral for claiming to speak the "truth" behind the pageant.
RELATED: Tea time: Sandra Lemonon mentions Rabiya Mateo, reunites with Miss Universe Philippines sisters
Marco Gumabao, Margie Moran comfort family members who lost at Miss Universe Philippines 2020
- Latest
- Trending