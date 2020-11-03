KOREAN WAVE
'Very hurt' Pia Wurtzbach airs side on issue with sister Sarah, mom
Pia Wurtzbach (left) with sister Sarah (center) and mom Cheryl Tyndall.
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her, sister Sarah and mom Cheryl Tyndall.

Im sure a lot of you know that my family is going through some issues at the moment and most of it is posted online. This is a very hurtful time for our family. My sister, especially, had a very traumatic experience and I humbly ask everyone to be kind to her. We are trying to resolve our family issues privately and I ask for your support by not trying to put the blame on anyone and stop victim shaming. Please be mindful on your posts and comments to Sarah, mabigat ang pinagdadaanan niya ngayon. Bilang anak at kapatid, napakasakit sa akin na makitang nagkakaganito ang mga taong mahal ko. Hiling ko na lang po sa inyo na isama nyo kami sa inyong mga dasal at sana mahanap na rin ng aming pamilya ang nararapat na healing. Sa panahon na ito, magpakita po tayo ng pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal sa isa't isa. Maraming salamat po.

“I’m sure a lot of you know that my family is going through some issues at the moment and most of it is posted online,” Pia said.

“This is a very hurtful time for our family. My sister, especially, had a very traumatic experience and I humbly ask everyone to be kind to her,” she added.

The beauty queen shared that they are trying to resolve the issue privately and asked for her followers’ support.

“We are trying to resolve our family issues privately and I ask for your support by not trying to put the blame on anyone and stop victim shaming. Please be mindful on your posts and comments to Sarah, mabigat ang pinagdadaanan niya ngayon,” she said.

“Bilang anak at kapatid, napakasakit sa akin na makitang nagkakaganito ang mga taong mahal ko. Hiling ko na lang po sa inyo na isama nyo kami sa inyong mga dasal at sana mahanap na rin ng aming pamilya ang nararapat na healing. Sa panahon na ito, magpakita po tayo ng pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal sa isa’t isa. Maraming salamat po."

It can be recalled that the tiff between Pia and Sarah was made known when early last month, Sarah called out Pia for her alleged bad attitude.

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

Sarah has since appealed to social media users to stop hating on the beauty queen after she ranted against Pia.

“Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and I still am, but your negative words will not fix anything. If anything, you’re condoning negativity and that’s what’s wrong with the world,” Sarah said.

While Sarah has not yet revealed what caused her misunderstanding with her sister, she claimed to be a victim of rape, and their mom allegedly told her that she deserved it.

"A lot of people here... gossip about me and Pia but literally just overshadowed the fact I said I got raped and the fact my mom said I deserved it. This world is a mad place to live in," Sarah said.

