Apl.de.ap guests in KC Concepcion's cooking show, KC reveals 'real score'
Apl.de.ap and KC Concepcion
PSN/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid romance rumors, host KC Concepcion and international hip hop star Apl.de.ap were seen together in an online cooking video.

In KC's Instagram account, the Black Eyed Peas member can be seen as the guest of Sharon Cuneta’s daughter in her online cooking show.

 

 

“Today is the day I’ve been waiting for. Everybody who’s been asking for this, this is your treat. Because it is Halloween over here,” KC told her followers as she introduced Apl for the Instagram live video.

“He’s a great, great friend of mine, very sweet, and very, very thoughtful. He has supported a lot of artists from the Philippines and really introduced them outside. And I’m so, so grateful to know him and then all the boys from the group [Black Eyed Peas],” she added.

The rumored couple talked for about an hour, including about the group’s upcoming album and their collaboration with Jennifer Hudson.

KC also revealed her plans to return to Los Angeles to finish her gemology studies for her jewelry line Avec Moi.

“And maybe one day, I can check out your local garden,” KC told Apl, referring to his plan of putting up a garden in LA, where he is based.

“I can’t wait,” Apl replied.

Prior to this, KC hinted in a press interview that she was at least entertaining a new romance.

“Kung sa heart, okay naman ako. I mean, may mga kausap ako and, thank you, Lord, 'di ba, na kinikilig ako… Kasi siyempre, ang hanap natin ngayon, 'yung medyo mas deeper. Hindi na yung for play-play,” she said.

RELATED: Apl.de.ap surprises KC Concepcion with greeting from Shakira

