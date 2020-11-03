Gov't official answers Angelica Panganiban's criticism over gov't efforts during typhoon Rolly

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transporation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary for Communications and Commuter Affairs Goddes Hope Libiran answered Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban's tirade against government officials who were absent during the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly last weekend.

Angelica, over the weekend, asked on her Twitter what’s the plan of the government in the middle of the typhoon.

Ma’am, wala pa nga po kami halos tulog. ???? Alam n’yo po ba ang dapat ginagawa kung may nararanasang kalamidad ang bayan? BAYANIHAN po, hindi HILAAN PABABA. Just saying. Hindi po ako galit. Puyat lang. ?????? Posted by Asec. Goddes Hope Libiran on Sunday, November 1, 2020

“Ano ng plano? Tulog na lang? Kilos Kilos naman para sa sinumpaan para sa bayan at mga Pilipino,” Angelica wrote.

Libiran posted the screenshot of Angelica’s tweet on her Facebook account, saying that government officials like her had no sleep in monitoring the typhoon.

"Ma’am, wala pa nga po kami halos tulog. Alam n’yo po ba ang dapat ginagawa kung may nararanasang kalamidad ang bayan? BAYANIHAN po, hindi HILAAN PABABA. Just saying. Hindi po ako galit. Puyat lang," Libiran wrote.

#NasaanAngPangulo trended on Twitter last Sunday as Pres. Rodrigo Duterte was absent at the government meeting called as response for the typhoon.

Senator and longtime aide Bong Go, meanwhile, said that Duterte was on the top of the situation, monitoring the typhoon at his home in Davao.

