Angelica Panganiban lambasts government officials absent during Rolly's onslaught
Actress Angelica Panganiban
PSN/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban took a swipe against government officials who were not seen in the middle of the wrath of typhoon Rolly last weekend.

In her Twitter account, Angelica asked what’s the plan of the government regarding the super typhoon, dubbed by experts as the world's strongest storm this year.

 

 

"Ano ng plano? Tulog na lang? Kilos kilos naman para sa sinumpaan para sa bayan at mga Pilipino,” Angelica wrote.

#NasaanAngPangulo trended on Twitter last Sunday as Pres. Rodrigo Duterte was absent at the government meeting called as response for the typhoon.

Senator and longtime aide Bong Go, meanwhile, said that Duterte was on the top of the situation, monitoring the typhoon at the comforts of his home in Davao.

“President Duterte is constantly monitoring the status of the typhoon. The President wants all government agencies to be prepared in giving immediate assistance to places expected to be hit by the weather disturbance,” Go said.

