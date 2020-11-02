KOREAN WAVE
Calling all Otakus! Netflix gives sneak peek into upcoming anime titles
The highlight of the Netflix Anime Festival 2020.
Netflix/Released
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Otakus can look forward to more anime content on Netflix.

The streaming platform during the recent Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced the addition of five new anime titles as well as updates on 11 previously announced projects.

"We are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world,” Netflix Chief Producer of Anime Taiki Sakurai said.

In the past year, over 100 million households worldwide had watched at least one anime title on Netflix. Anime titles also appeared in the Top 10 list in almost 100 countries this year so far.

Here are the new anime projects mentioned:

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

  • Synopsis: The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close.

Thermae Romae Novae

  • Synopsis: Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present-day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

High-Rise Invasion

  • Synopsis: This is an unpredictable and frightening survival story set in high-rise buildings that don’t reach the ground. The protagonist, Yuri, decides to survive in order to destroy this illogical world and kill the enemy wearing the "mask", but what will she do?

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

  • Synopsis: This series consists of four strange episodes that Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable," saw and heard in a destination he visited to collect material for the manga.

The Way of the Househusband

  • Synopsis: The most evil yakuza, Tatsu, is a legend in the underworld. He chose to walk away from the yakuza to become a full-time househusband!

Netflix also updated viewers on 11 anime titles earlier announced.

EDEN

  • Synopsis: This sci-fi fantasy follows Sarah, a girl raised by two robots, as she confronts the world.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

  • Synopsis: Three years after 2017's CG film “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation.

Vampire in the Garden

  • Synopsis: Once upon a time, there was a world where vampires and humans lived together in "Paradise". This is the story of a young girl, Momo, and the vampire queen, Fine, who traveled in search of "Paradise.”

Yasuke

  • Synopsis: In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Godzilla Singular Point

  • Synopsis: This series features a brand new staff and original story which depicts the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions. 

Pacific Rim: The Black

  • Synopsis: There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

Transformers: War for the Cybertron Trilogy

  • Synopsis: With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron while also fighting off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission that will push them to the breaking point as they travel to uncharted new worlds to face spacefaring mercenaries, enigmatic figures from long ago and even their own creators…the Quintessons.

Trese

  • Synopsis: Set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

B: The Beginning Succession

  • Synopsis: After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully, the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute… 

Baki Hanma

  • Synopsis: The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth."

Spriggan

  • Synopsis: The legacy of an outstanding civilization that once existed on this planet is said to still be hidden in various parts of the world. The military of major powers has intervened in the excavation and research of this mysterious and powerful heritage, and has begun battling over it. At the same time, an organization called “Spriggan” is working to seal up this ancient civilization. This is a high speed action series featuring battles over ancient relics!

