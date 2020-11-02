Calling all Otakus! Netflix gives sneak peek into upcoming anime titles

MANILA, Philippines — Otakus can look forward to more anime content on Netflix.

The streaming platform during the recent Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced the addition of five new anime titles as well as updates on 11 previously announced projects.

"We are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world,” Netflix Chief Producer of Anime Taiki Sakurai said.

In the past year, over 100 million households worldwide had watched at least one anime title on Netflix. Anime titles also appeared in the Top 10 list in almost 100 countries this year so far.

Here are the new anime projects mentioned:

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Synopsis: The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure



Grab your tickets and get in line for a new series of stop-motion adventures with Rilakkuma and Kaoru! Join Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru as they explore an amusement park in its closing hours when it arrives next year. pic.twitter.com/cpsmiKt08c — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 27, 2020

Thermae Romae Novae

Synopsis: Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present-day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

High-Rise Invasion

Synopsis: This is an unpredictable and frightening survival story set in high-rise buildings that don’t reach the ground. The protagonist, Yuri, decides to survive in order to destroy this illogical world and kill the enemy wearing the "mask", but what will she do?

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Synopsis: This series consists of four strange episodes that Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable," saw and heard in a destination he visited to collect material for the manga.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan



To truly capture the ways of the world, this manga artist will scour the globe for inspiration! All four episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan make their Netflix debut 2021. pic.twitter.com/h3rclciHYX — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 27, 2020

The Way of the Househusband

Synopsis: The most evil yakuza, Tatsu, is a legend in the underworld. He chose to walk away from the yakuza to become a full-time househusband!

Netflix also updated viewers on 11 anime titles earlier announced.

EDEN

Synopsis: This sci-fi fantasy follows Sarah, a girl raised by two robots, as she confronts the world.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

Synopsis: Three years after 2017's CG film “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness



When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/wIFVpqOOQ6 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 27, 2020

Vampire in the Garden

Synopsis: Once upon a time, there was a world where vampires and humans lived together in "Paradise". This is the story of a young girl, Momo, and the vampire queen, Fine, who traveled in search of "Paradise.”

Yasuke

Synopsis: In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Godzilla Singular Point

Synopsis: This series features a brand new staff and original story which depicts the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Synopsis: There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

Pacific Rim: The Black



Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. In 2021 join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in Pacific Rim: The Black. @Legendary @POLYGONPICTURES pic.twitter.com/gEShglCHKt — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 27, 2020

Transformers: War for the Cybertron Trilogy

Synopsis: With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron while also fighting off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission that will push them to the breaking point as they travel to uncharted new worlds to face spacefaring mercenaries, enigmatic figures from long ago and even their own creators…the Quintessons.

Trese

Synopsis: Set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/BpiRc6WhjQ — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 27, 2020

B: The Beginning Succession

Synopsis: After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully, the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute…

Baki Hanma

Synopsis: The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth."

Baki Hanma



The most dysfunctional father-son relationship of all time reaches its climax when Baki Hanma faces off against the Ogre himself in next year’s season of Keisuke Itagaki’s brutal fight series! pic.twitter.com/SU30LYoYdz — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) October 27, 2020

