'Let's go down memory lane': Fans react to F4 reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Members of Taiwanese boy band F4 reunited in a TV event on Friday broadcasted by Jiangsu TV and streamed on Chinese video-sharing app Kuaishou.

Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Vic Chou, and Ken Chu performed their hit 2001 song "Meteor Rain" during their appearance on One Thousand and One Nights.

Fans of the boy group took to Twitter to post their reactions on the reunion.

"Let's go down memory lane. The Originals. The men who started it all for me in 2001," a Twitter user wrote.

"Seeing them singing this again after many years just brought back too many childhood memories damn meteor garden fever back then is totally unmatched," wrote by another.

Some Twitter users, however, posted photos of Vaness only on stage, appearing that Jerry, Vic and Ken were merely computer-generated.

"Expectation vs reality," the user wrote.

F4 started as stars in "Meteor Garden" with Barbie Hsu as Shan Cai. Then they became a boy band and released three albums "Meteor Rain" in 2001, "Fantasy 4ever" in 2002 and "Waiting For You" in 2007.

They have been inactive since 2008 to focus on their solo careers and their last public appearance was also for Jiangsu TV for its Spring Festival special in 2013.

"Meteor Garden" was remade in 2018, featuring a new cast led by Shen Yue and Dylan Wang.