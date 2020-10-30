LIST: Halloween 2020 TV shows, movies to watch for a good scare at home

MANILA, Philippines — Get your popcorn and blankets ready!

Here is a list of must-watch shows and movies to keep your nerves shaking and feel the Halloween vibe even without trick-or-treat and costume parties due to the pandemic.

'Magandang Gabi Bayan' re-run

Catch the best episodes of veteran award-winning broadcaster Noli de Castro's "Magandang Gabi Bayan" Halloween specials from previous years on ABS-CBN New's official YouTube channel.

Halloween drive-in cinema

Experience a Halloween-themed screening of two of this year’s creepiest movies, “The Rental” and “Unhinged,” in “Drive-In Cinema One,” happening for free this weekend (October 30 and 31) at Vertis North.



In partnership with Vertis North Estate and Ayala Malls Vertis North, Cinema One’s drive-in event will feature the horror flick “The Rental” on Friday and the psychological thriller “Unhinged” this Saturday, bringing drive-in moviegoers a fright night experience while they remain in the safety of their vehicles.



“The Rental” follows the story of two couples who rent a vacation home and have a celebratory weekend getaway, but later suspect that they are being watched. The American film stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss.



The action-thriller “Unhinged,” meanwhile, centers on a single mom’s flight after she becomes the target of a mentally unstable stranger’s fury following a road rage incident. Award-winning actor Russell Crowe stars in the film together with Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.



Apart from the film screening, drive-in moviegoers will also get to participate in various Halloween-themed activities and games.



Get ready for a rare and scary movie experience this weekend in “Drive-In Cinema One” featuring “The Rental” on Friday (October 30) and “Unhinged” on Saturday (31), 7 p.m. at Vertis North. Gates open at 5 p.m. Interested parties may register here: bit.ly/DriveInCinemaOne.

Bond with 'Millennial Horror Queen' Kim Chiu

Be among the first to enjoy "U-Turn," Star Cinema's horror offering starring the “Millennial Horror Queen” Kim Chiu.

An adaptation of the 2016 Indian movie of the same title, "U-Turn" revolves around Donna Suarez, a reporter who wants to have a big break. One day, she comes across a case, which she suspects as a suicide. After a few days, a similar case turns up again. Hoping that these cases could give her the break she has been waiting for, she used them in her stories. But karma would soon hit her when her brother also dies in an alleged suicide.

With a valid reason to dig into the cases, she enlists the help of her boyfriend Robin (Tony Labrusca) and police officer Kevin (JM de Guzman) to find the connection between the strange deaths.

“U-Turn” is also available on SKYcable Pay Per View, Cignal Pay Per View, and on iWant TFC starting October 30.

Watching a scary movie this Halloween may not be possible in cinemas this year, but there is a new way to relive the experience by watching Star Cinema's newest horror film starring Kim Chiu, "U-Turn" powered by CineXpress on SKY Pay-Per-View from October 30 to November 12.

CineXpress is the latest digital initiative of ABS-CBN Films that offers Filipinos here and abroad the chance to catch original, first-run, and new Filipino movies in the safety of their homes.

SKY subscribers can watch "U-Turn" commercial-free and in high definition for 48 hours upon purchase via its pay-per-view service for only P150.

In addition, SKY also brings romance and international flavor to its lineup of movies. Subscribers can avail of the unli-viewing experience of the 2020 romantic film, "Hindi Tayo Pwede," starring Lovi Poe, Marco Gumabao, and Tony Labrusca, airing until November 14 for only P99, along with bonus movies such as "Mr. & Mrs. Cruz" and "Camp Sawi."

They can also catch the Japanese horror flick "Howling Village" and Korean action-thriller "Steel Rain 2" this month for only P99, unli-viewing. SKY subscribers with SKYcable, SKY Fiber with HD Cable TV, and SKY Fiber with All-In Box subscription can avail of these pay-per-view movie offerings. Visit mysky.com.ph for more details.

“Gabi ng Lagim VIII Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho Halloween Special' airs this Sunday

On Sunday (November 1), buckle up for another hair-raising viewing experience via “GABI NG LAGIM VIII Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho Halloween Special.”

This 2020, the world continues to live in fear brought about by COVID-19. But for others, the virus seems the least of their anxieties. Because in the midst of the pandemic, restless souls, elementals, and minions of darkness roam freely to disrupt and plague the once peaceful lives of certain individuals. And their real-life accounts will rival those in the horror films.

In Misamis Occidental, older folks scare off children to stay in their homes with the urban legend of an old doll. Stories are rife that this doll comes to life and unleashes terror to unsuspecting victims. In the middle of the interview with the doll’s former owner, a sinister, spine-chilling laugh was recorded. Will you dare play with “Bita: Ang Haunted Manyika”?

Residents of Mexico, Pampanga, on the other hand, dread stories of a carriage with a black horse, which they believe fetches the souls of the dying. Is the “Karo de Kabayo” true? And why does it still run in their consciousness?

In the 1800s, an epidemic, the cholera outbreak, plagued Manila. Many of those who succumbed to the sickness were buried in Paco Cemetery. Paranormal Expert Ed Caluag visited the burial site and was completely overwhelmed by the energies and the spirits, particularly the terrifying “Ghost Bride of Paco Cemetery”!

And for the first time in Philippine TV, the Archdiocese of Ozamis, Office of Exorcism and Deliverance Ministry in Mindanao reveals and opens its vault of video footages of demonic possessions. And one video stood out, where “Pinoy Exorcists” tried to banish an evil spirit from the possessed, who had already started to levitate!

Stay at home, dim your lights, and watch with family and friends this Sunday night at 8:45 p.m., as “GABI NG LAGIM VIII Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho Halloween Special” – under the direction of Topel Lee, Aaron Pappins Mendoza, Natanya Nono, and Adolf Alix, Jr. and narrated by program host Jessica Soho – let you experience a Halloween you will never forget.

‘Full Moon’ on Blue Moon: Young JV launches new music video

As the world looks forward to a rare phenomenon – the appearance of the Blue Moon (October 31), Young JV drops the music video of his latest single “Full Moon.”

The Halloween-themed music video streams on the official YouTube channel of Not So Famous (NSF), Young JV’s own independent record label which goal is to shape and influence the local music industry of today’s youth towards a global market.

Featuring singer-songwriter John Concepcion, “Full Moon” revolves around a guy asking a girl if she's willing to join him for a night knowing he has intensions for her. He wants to be with her and break all the rules with the girl.

The R&B Soul track released on October 23 is Young JV’s third single under the label, following “Close To Me,” which was launched early this year; and “Outta My Mind,” a collaboration with Filipino-Canadian singer-songwriter Andrew Pedersen a.k.a. Briio launched in June.

“Full Moon” music video serves as a follow up to the music video of “Close To Me,” featuring Diana Mackey of ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Otso,’ that was released in September.

“Full Moon” is now available on major digital music platforms, including Tunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

As they continue to cater to emerging urban pop and hip hop music artists not only from the Philippines, but across Asia, you can follow Not So Famous on Facebook (facebook.com/notsofamousph), Twitter (twitter.com/notsofamousph), Instagram (instagram.com/notsofamous.ph), and YouTube (youtube.com/notsofamousph).

CCP takes a virtual adventure in Camp Melodia with ‘Tricks and Musical Treats: a PPO Family Concert’

“Tricks and Musical Treats: a PPO Family Concert,” an orchestra appreciation concert for children and families moves to the online platform on Saturday, October 31.

The concert will be aired at 4:20 p.m. on the CCP Batang Sining Facebook Page, Cultural Center of the Philippines’ FB Page and Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra FB Page.



Subtitled “A Virtual Adventure in Camp Melodia,” Tricks and Musical Treats will be hosted by award-winning actor Liesl Batucan, in a new interactive online concert through a virtual adventure trip which will see the PPO performing favorite pieces from previous Tricks and Musical Treats concerts.

The concert will also include a special segment which will feature individual PPO musicians and ensembles introducing their musical instruments to the children in a fun-filled manner, bringing orchestral instruments and their music closer to children and their families.



An online Zoom party will also be held during the concert, which includes a Best in Costume competition. Participants can come in their favorite costumes, and get a chance to win awesome prizes. Five Best in Costume awardees from the online party will be selected. Participants are required to register early since the Zoom party slots are limited.



Visitors who are encouraged to reserve a slot to the Zoom party, while others can view it live on the CCP Batang Sining Facebook page. Facebook Live viewers are also entitled to join the Best in Costume competition by following the mechanics. This includes sending a photo wearing the costume while watching the FB Live; uploading it using the hashtag #TricksandMusicalTreats2020. Viewers are advised to change the privacy setting to public so that their entries can be included. Five winners from the FB Live viewers will be chosen.

“Tricks and Musical Treats: a PPO Family Concert” follows the opening of Arts eXpress: CCP Children’s Biennale, at 4pm in the CCP Batang Sining Facebook Page.



After the Halloween concert is a puppetry film series presentation of “Ibong Adarna” at 5:45 p.m., a component of the series for MALA (Movies Adapted from Literary Arts), which is part of the CCP Office of the President Outreach Program billed as “Sining Sigla”.



Visit the CCP and CCP Batang Sining Facebook pages or email at artsxpress.ph@gmail.com for more information.

Daang Dokyu’s #HuwagMatakot Halloween rerun presents ‘Aswang’

“Kapag sinabi nilang may aswang, ang ibig sabihin nila: matakot ka.” (Whenever they say there is an aswang around, what they really mean is: be afraid.)

This Halloween, Daang Dokyu presents a different kind of scare. It will stream a documentary that tells not of shape-shifting evil spirits but of creatures of a different kind that roam at night.

Alyx Arumpac’s award-winning drug war documentary “Aswang” will again be free to stream from October 31 to November 2 at Daang Dokyu’s virtual cinema (DaangDokyu.com/watchnow) as its #HuwagMatakot Halloween rerun. The documentary, originally set to premiere during the Daang Dokyu Festival last March before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was also presented last October 9 to 15 as part of the film festival’s Nation section.

“Aswang” is a shapeshifting monster from Philippine folklore. It is said to take on human form during the day, but comes out at night to hunt its prey, oftentimes resulting in grisly deaths. The aswang in the films may not have the same mythical powers but the horrors it leave are the same.

The film, “Aswang,” chronicles the first two years of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs set in motion to execute suspected drug users, pushers, and small-time criminals. The film follows the lives of people who are linked together by violence in this campaign. They are a photojournalist and missionary brother who comforts bereaved families and makes a stand against lawlessness; a night shift manager of a funeral home; and a street kid with parents and friends in the cemetery.

“Aswang” is the grand prize winner at the 12th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, or DMZ Docs, held from Sept. 17 to 24 in South Korea. It also won the International Critic’s Prize (Fipresci) at the 2019 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the Beyond the Screen Competition at the DocAviv Film Festival, and the Amnesty International Award at the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival.

Daang Dokyu is a 40-day long festival of Philippine documentaries, which will culminate with its Future section, which will be until November 5. It is initiated by the Filipino Documentary Society (FilDocs), founded by documentary filmmakers Jewel Maranan, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Baby Ruth Villarama and Coreen Jimenez. It is made possible with the support and partnership with the Office of House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, UP Film Institute and Probe Media Foundation.

What's on Netflix

Coming to Netflix on November 27, "The Call" is a mystery thriller film about a woman in the present who happens to answer a phone call from a woman living in the past — 20 years ago — and the two quickly become friends. That is, until a future that should never have been revealed is exposed (and a past that should never have been reversed) and their friendship heads towards a catastrophic ending.

“#Alive”

Oh Jun-u wakes up and finds a note from his mom that says his family went on vacation without him. He turns on TV and the news anchor says that an outbreak is spreading nationwide, with the infected showing signs of cannibalism. Suddenly wifi is disconnected and what Jun-u can only hear is his father’s message that he must stay alive. The world goes crazy and everything is destroyed by the zombies. After more than 15 days without any social connection, Jun-u notices a laser beam coming from outside of his balcony window. Kim Yu-bin who lives on the other side of the apartment complex is the one with the laser pointer. They try to communicate using hand signals, determined to find ways to escape from an apartment complex which is now full of zombies.

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen”

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

“Hubie Halloween”

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

“Hubie Halloween” is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

“A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting”

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters.

“Rebecca”

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers

(Kristin Scott Thomas).

Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), “Rebecca” is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

“His House”

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

“Ratched”

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “Ratched” is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor”

This next highly anticipated chapter of “The Haunting” anthology series is set in 1980s

England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).

But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

“Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2”

In six new episodes, “Unsolved Mysteries” profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of “Stranger Things.”

“The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3”

As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

“Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters”

Super Monsters visit Vida's home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.

“The Worst Witch: Season 4"

A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel's magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

“A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween”

Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this

Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

“StarBeam: Halloween Hero”

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody's Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day.

Korean horror flicks, dramas

Leading internet video streaming service iQIYI brings an exciting variety of new and exclusive content to Filipino viewers this October 2020. Leading the list of titles are thrillers and “feel good” rom-coms that are sure to land on every Asian drama aficionado’s binge watch list, all available now on iQIYI’s website at iQ.com and on the platform’s free mobile application.

“We are excited to release new titles that Filipinos will surely love to watch. Our thrilling line up of horror shows will bring some excitement to your stay-at-home Halloween plans. For those who can’t stand the suspense, be prepared to be swept off your feet with new romantic programs featuring some of your favorite Asian stars. And lastly, we’re bringing back Japanese anime shows that were popular among Filipino fanatics in the recent years,” said Sherwin Dela Cruz, Country Manager of iQIYI Philippines.



This Halloween, viewers will be kept on edge with a terrifying line up of Korean horror movies on iQIYI. These include “Intruder,” a suspenseful horror film in which Song Ji-Hyo plays the role of a traumatized architect whose missing sister suddenly reappears after 25 years; crime thriller “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” in which eight strangers become entangled with each other after they find a mysterious bag of money in a sauna; “Spellbound,” that stars “Crash Landing on You’s” Son Ye Jin in a horror rom-com about a magician who falls in love with a woman who can see ghosts; and “Missing: The Other Side,” that stars Heo Joon Ho and Ahn So Hee in a haunting mystery about how thousands of missing people are found dead in a ghost village.

October’s program line up will also debut “With You,” a heartwarming COVID-19 themed drama featuring 10 real-life stories and experiences of medical workers, delivery men and everyday people during the pandemic in China. “With You” will be graced by top A-list Chinese stars like Huang Jing Yu, Deng Lun, Li Qin, Yang Yang, Sun Li and more.

Viewers can also look forward to exclusive iQIYI Originals Search, that stars f(x)'s Krystal in a sci-fi drama about a search party that encounters monstrous creatures in their struggle to escape a demilitarized zone; and “The Spies Who Loved Me,” starring renowned actors Yoo In-na from Goblin: “The Lonely and Great God” and Eric Mun from South Korean boy band Shinhwa in a suspenseful rom-com about a woman whose love life inadvertently entangles her in the world of espionage.

Crime and mystery fans will enjoy “My Dangerous Wife” starring Kim Jung Eun, in which a dissatisfied husband who wants to kill his wife finds out that she has been mysteriously kidnapped.

Gather your coven for 'The Craft: Legacy' trailer

This Halloween, let the ritual begin. Watch the trailer for Columbia Pictures’ new supernatural thriller The Craft: Legacy, coming to Philippine cinemas soon.

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit “The Craft,” an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.



“The Craft: Legacy” will be distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

RELATED: LIST: Cine Europa 2020 schedule, trailers, synopses