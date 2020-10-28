KOREAN WAVE
Hola! Catriona Gray to judge Miss Universe Colombia 2020
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and 1st runner up, Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez, moments before crowning. This edition of the pageant was among the most controversial in history after host Steve Harvey wrongly declared Gutierrez as the winner.
AFP/Getty Images/Ethan Miller
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was selected to be an official judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020. 

Catriona announced the news on her official Instagram account early today.

 

 

"Hola, Colombia!! So excited to announce I'll be traveling to Colombia next month for the first time to be an official judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020 @missuniversecolombiaorg," the Filipino-Australian beauty queen wrote. 

Also known for her charity works, Catriona said she will also work for Smile Train as their global ambassador while in Colombia. 

"And also to work with @smiletrain as their Global Ambassador. Stay tuned for updates," she said. 

Smile Train is the world’s leading cleft charity, empowering local medical professionals to provide cleft treatment in their own communities. 

Colombia won the Miss Universe crown twice on 1958 and 2014. The country is among the Philippines' top pageant competitors.

Early this month, Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez became viral after recalling the 2015 Miss Universe pageant with Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach. It can be recalled that then-host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced her as Miss Universe that year before shortly correcting himself that it was Wurtzbach who would take home the crown.

RELATED: 'Ghost' remark haunts Miss Colombia: 'People don't ever understand what I said'

