Pinoy Pride: First look at 'Trese' anime adaptation coming soon on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix surprised Filipino fans on Tuesday by providing a glimpse of the upcoming anime series "Trese," based on the award-winning Philippine graphic novel of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/BpiRc6WhjQ — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 27, 2020

The anime series will premiere in 2021, the streaming platform announced during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020.

"When the cops are stumped, Alexandra Trese is there to protect Manila from threats of the supernatural kind,” reads its Netflix synopsis.

It's over for you tikbalangs. What are you most excited to see when TRESE comes to Netflix?? pic.twitter.com/FSIaG7qdYi — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 27, 2020

"Trese" is produced by Shanty Hamayn and Tanya Yuson at Jakarta-Singapore production studio BASE Entertainment.

Filipino-American storyboard artist Jay Oliva ("Wonder Woman," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Deadpool") sits as the show’s executive producer.

Anime has successfully cut through various content categories on Netflix. In the past year, over 100 million households around the world chose to watch at least one anime title on Netflix (Oct 2019 to Sept 2020), growing by 50% year-over-year. Anime titles appeared in the Top 10 list in almost 100 countries this year so far.

