KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Pinoy Pride: First look at 'Trese' anime adaptation coming soon on Netflix
Sneak peek of "Trese" anime series
Netflix/Released
Pinoy Pride: First look at 'Trese' anime adaptation coming soon on Netflix
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix surprised Filipino fans on Tuesday by providing a glimpse of the upcoming anime series "Trese," based on the award-winning Philippine graphic novel of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

 

 

The anime series will premiere in 2021, the streaming platform announced during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020.

"When the cops are stumped, Alexandra Trese is there to protect Manila from threats of the supernatural kind,” reads its Netflix synopsis.

 

 

"Trese" is produced by Shanty Hamayn and Tanya Yuson at Jakarta-Singapore production studio BASE Entertainment. 

Filipino-American storyboard artist Jay Oliva ("Wonder Woman," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Deadpool") sits as the show’s executive producer.

Anime has successfully cut through various content categories on Netflix. In the past year, over 100 million households around the world chose to watch at least one anime title on Netflix (Oct 2019 to Sept 2020), growing by 50% year-over-year. Anime titles appeared in the Top 10 list in almost 100 countries this year so far.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Hayop Ka!' premieres official Netflix trailer starring Robin Padilla, Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby

NETFLIX NETFLIX PHILIPPINES TRESE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
'House of Mateo': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo makes 'Drag Race' star Alexis Mateo proud
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Bam!
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kalma ako lang to': Harry Roque shares experience judging Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque urged Filipinos to support Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on her journey to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Marco Gumabao, Margie Moran comfort family members who lost at Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"The first runner up is my Champion."
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Little Miriam Defensor Santiago’: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo explains link to late solon
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Narciso Santiago, husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex Gonzaga, family, boyfriend get COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress and YouTube content creator Alex Gonzaga revealed that she and her family as well as fiancé Mikee Morada were...
Entertainment
fbfb
'We made it, Mama and Lola': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dedicates win to single mom, admits being 'dark horse'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The Filipina-Indian licensed physical therapist dedicated her win to two single moms in her life: her mom and grandmothe...
Entertainment
fbfb
To sleep, perchance to dream
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Having difficulty drifting into sweet slumber? Listen to Dr. Roland dela Eva, sleep disorders specialist.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with