Marco Gumabao, Margie Moran comfort family members who lost at Miss Universe Philippines 2020
From left: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 finalist Michele Gumabao and first runner-up Ysabella Roxas Ysmael
Michele Gumabao, Ysabella Roxas Ysmael via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hunk actor Marco Gumabao assured his sister Michele Gumabao that he got her back even if she fell short in winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 crown.

In his Instagram account, Marco posted on his IG story that he is still proud of his sister although he also doesn’t agree with the final decision.

“Proud of you! Of course, I don’t agree with the decision, but now’s not the time to be bitter about it. I know this is God’s plan. We’re just getting started,” Marco wrote.

Michele finished as the second runner-up and was given the Miss MG Philippines special award during the preliminaries. Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City was named the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held at the Baguio Country Club last Sunday.

Related: ‘Little Miriam Defensor Santiago’: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo explains link to late solon

Michele also thanked her supporters in a statement released by her training camp Aces and Queens.

"To all my Michelin stars, thank you for being with me on this journey! I love each and everyone of you! Thank you for all your support! Til the very end Laban!" she said.

She also clarified why she left Baguio Country Club early during the coronation night videwing party, saying that she can handle defeat but not people asking her why.  

"I left this morning sa BCC while the pageant was ongoing. I knew who won last night pa I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened all the hugs all the looks I couldn't handle that," she explained.

"I can handle defeat hahahaha I can't handle the people asking me why why why...I'm sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don't need to defend to anyone. I did my very best and I have no regrets."

 

 

Also on Instagram, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran posted a tribute to her niece Ysabella Roxas Ysmael, who finished at first runner-up.

 

 

"The first runner up is my Champion. Ysabella Roxas Ysmael. You were a stand out but the purpose designed for you is greater than you can imagine. 'A star does not compete with other stars around it. It just shines'. Matshona Dhliwayo. We love you for who you are," Margie told Ysabella, who represented Paranaque.

"I love you, Tita Margie. Thank you for the overflowing love, never ending support, and loving guidance," Ysabella replied.

RELATED: Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
Philstar
