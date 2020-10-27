KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Alex Gonzaga, family, boyfriend get COVID-19
Engaged couple Mikee Morada and Alex Gonzaga
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Alex Gonzaga, family, boyfriend get COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and YouTube content creator Alex Gonzaga revealed that she and her family as well as fiancé Mikee Morada were infected by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her latest YouTube vlog entry, Alex said they all tested positive of the virus that’s why she has not yet reported to her new TV5 noontime show “Lunch Out Loud.”

“Maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit di pa ko lumalabas sa 'Lunch Out Loud.' Hindi po ako nagpapakita sa show kasi nagka-COVID po ako and thank God ako ay naka-survive. Actually the whole family,” Alex said.

“I’ve been sharing all the highs of my life. I shared with you our Christmas together, our New Year, my engagement. But it is also nice if I could share with you the lows,” she added.

The unfortunate incident, Alex said, delayed some of her plans, including her wedding with Mikee.

“Gusto ko ikasal ngayon kasama 'yung family, konting friends, pero dahil sa walang kakwenta-kwentang bagay, nakuha namin COVID,” she said.

Fortunately, they all survived the virus as none of them needed hospitalization. Her parents Pinty and Bonoy Gonzaga were all asymptomatic while she, Morada, and her assistant Sofie experienced mild symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste, feeling weak and clogged nose. 

RELATED: WATCH: Alex Gonzaga shares wedding updates amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALEX GONZAGA MIKEE MORADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
'House of Mateo': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo makes 'Drag Race' star Alexis Mateo proud
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Bam!
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kalma ako lang to': Harry Roque shares experience judging Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque urged Filipinos to support Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on her journey to...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘The best president we never had’: Iloilo’s Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe Philippines 2020 with homage to Miriam Santiago
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that the late senator Defensor-Santiago, who died of cancer in 2016, was among Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
‘Little Miriam Defensor Santiago’: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo explains link to late solon
By Jan Milo Severo | 40 minutes ago
Narciso Santiago, husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
'We made it, Mama and Lola': Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dedicates win to single mom, admits being 'dark horse'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Filipina-Indian licensed physical therapist dedicated her win to two single moms in her life: her mom and grandmothe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
To sleep, perchance to dream
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Having difficulty drifting into sweet slumber? Listen to Dr. Roland dela Eva, sleep disorders specialist.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Bly Manor is ‘same but different’ kind of ghost story from Hill House
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan: ‘This season of The Haunting has some elements in common with our first season you’ll...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with