Alex Gonzaga, family, boyfriend get COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and YouTube content creator Alex Gonzaga revealed that she and her family as well as fiancé Mikee Morada were infected by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her latest YouTube vlog entry, Alex said they all tested positive of the virus that’s why she has not yet reported to her new TV5 noontime show “Lunch Out Loud.”

“Maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit di pa ko lumalabas sa 'Lunch Out Loud.' Hindi po ako nagpapakita sa show kasi nagka-COVID po ako and thank God ako ay naka-survive. Actually the whole family,” Alex said.

“I’ve been sharing all the highs of my life. I shared with you our Christmas together, our New Year, my engagement. But it is also nice if I could share with you the lows,” she added.

The unfortunate incident, Alex said, delayed some of her plans, including her wedding with Mikee.

“Gusto ko ikasal ngayon kasama 'yung family, konting friends, pero dahil sa walang kakwenta-kwentang bagay, nakuha namin COVID,” she said.

Fortunately, they all survived the virus as none of them needed hospitalization. Her parents Pinty and Bonoy Gonzaga were all asymptomatic while she, Morada, and her assistant Sofie experienced mild symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste, feeling weak and clogged nose.

