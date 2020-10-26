Arci MuÃ±oz promoted to Air Force Reserve sergeant

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz is now a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command.

In its official Facebook page, PAFR posted a photo of Arci wearing her uniform while holding her certificate.

Ms Arci Muñoz is now Sgt Arci Muñoz PAFR! Sgt Ramona Cecilia D Muñoz PAFR completed the Basic Citizen Military Training on 25 October 2020 at Gaerlan Auditorium, HAFRC, Clark Air Base, Pampanga. Posted by Philippine Air Force on Sunday, October 25, 2020

"Ms Arci Muñoz is now Sgt Arci Muñoz PAFR!" PAFR wrote.

"Sgt Ramona Cecilia D Muñoz PAFR completed the Basic Citizen Military Training on 25 October 2020 at Gaerlan Auditorium, HAFRC, Clark Air Base, Pampanga," it added.

PAFR said Arci completed her 30 days of training and learned the basic know-how of the Air Force.

"Sgt Muñoz PAFR, under the supervision of 1st Air Reserve Center, learned the basic knowledges and skills of soldiery. For thirty training days, she underwent HADR training, marksmanship training, Obstacle Course, Field Training Exercise (FTX) and other activities that prepared her for her future roles as a Reservist of the Phippine Air Force," it said.

Arci first revealed that she will undergo training for PAFR last June.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan, mahal kong Pilipinas! Ngayon araw din ang aking unang pisikal na pagsasanay bilang kaunaunahang babae sa aking henerasyon at propesyon na sumasailalim sa [Philippine Air Force] reservist BCMT - Basic Citizen Military Training,” she captioned her post at that time.

"Hinihikayat ko po ang aking mga kapwa kababaihan na mag-enlist. Marami pong salamat sa aking Philippine air force family. Asahan nyo po ang aking buong pusong dedikasyon at serbisyo," she added.

RELATED: Girl power: Arci Munoz, Wyn Marquez kick ass as military trainees