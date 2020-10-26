'Kalma ako lang to': Harry Roque shares experience judging Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque urged Filipinos to support Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on her journey to represent the country in the international competition Miss Universe.

In his Facebook account, Roque said being one of the judges in the competition is one of the hardest jobs he has ever done.

Naku, isa sa mga pinakamahirap na trabaho na tinanggap ko. Mangyaring tuparin ninyo ang pangako na hindi gumawa ng mga... Posted by Harry Roque on Saturday, October 24, 2020

“Naku, isa sa mga pinakamahirap na trabaho na tinanggap ko,” he said.

“Suportahan natin ang ating kinatawan sa Miss Universe,” he added.

He concluded the post with #kalmaAkoLangTo.

Roque also joked about using his photos in the pageant as social media memes.

“Mangyaring tuparin ninyo ang pangako na hindi gumawa ng mga meme sa aking mga larawan,” he said.

After the pageant, however, his photos in the pageant became internet memes again.

Torpe ako tol mala Harry Roque ang galawan???????? Posted by Lance Kevin Ebuen on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Red Grade Harry Roque ???? (send ur bb memes to our page) Posted by Blackboard Entertainment on Sunday, October 25, 2020

In an interview with PTV-4 recently, Roque said he was not offended by the surge of memes using photos. In fact, he was happy about it.

“Sa panahon ng pandemiya eh natutuwa ako na kahit papano meron tayong kontribusyon para maaliw ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“Kailangan po talaga natin na magkaroon ng konting aliw dahil alam niyo naman ang mensahe ng Presidente, bagamat nandiyan ang COVID-19 kaya po natin mabuhay,” he added.

RELATED: Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020