KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Christmas 2020 will definitely be more austere
Nutcracker-inspired Christmas tree in Robinsons Galleria.
Christmas 2020 will definitely be more austere
RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza (The Philippine Star) - October 26, 2020 - 12:00am

Two weeks ago, I took out the Christmas décor from storage and began to decorate my home so I could start feeling the holiday spirit. Christmas is undoubtedly my favorite season and this year, more than ever, I wanted to make it extra special to shoo away the negative vibes this pandemic has brought into our lives.

For my tree, I decided on a white, silver and black motif with red accents, and recycled the décor I had in storage. I was quite pleased with the result but needed a topper to tie it all together. I also wanted to add some new décor so I went to Megamall to check out their Christmas items. And boy, was I surprised to see so many people in the mall that Saturday! I went straight to the home department and was happy to see it glistening and spilling over with colorful Christmas items. I bought a few holiday throw pillow covers (buy one, take one), and a few household items.  Since I was just walking home, I restrained myself from buying more even though I wanted to.

The Robinsons Galleria's Christmas tree also features a mechanical ballerina and giant toy soldier.

The late afternoon breeze made the walk home a pleasant one. How I wish the Philippines could enjoy that kind of cool weather all year long to encourage people to walk more without having to worry about getting all sweaty and smelling like car exhaust fumes!

The next day, Sunday, I went to Rustan’s at Shangri-la Edsa Plaza mall to look at their Christmas displays for inspiration and hunt for my tree-topper. At Rustan’s, the Yuletide spirit is always abundantly alive and magical, and being inside the store is like being in Christmas Land. The many Christmas trees I saw were either whimsical, traditional, opulent, pastel, or any charming combination of these themes. I also found a perfect topper, a snowman which sported the colors of my tree.

And then just days ago, I was at Robinsons Galleria to do some errands. What a pleasant surprise it was to see their towering Nutcracker-inspired Christmas tree with a mechanical ballerina and giant toy soldier at its base. Of course, the tree was surrounded by the selfie-snappers who couldn’t resist such an “Instagrammable” opportunity.

Speaking of Christmas, MMDA Council chair Edwin Olivarez came out with guidelines for those planning to have parties in Metro Manila. It was disheartening to hear how he encouraged only virtual Christmas parties for both the public and private sectors, and how gatherings would only be allowed to have no more than 10 people present. Similarly, a caroling group would only be allowed 10 singers, their ages ranging from 18 to 65 years only. They’d also be allowed to sing only until midnight during the season. There was also a warning that companies which hosted parties would be closed by the local government if they were caught. Likewise, government employees caught violating these rules would also be suspended. This will probably be one of the saddest Christmases ever. What’s a Holiday season without parties, reunions and get-togethers? This pandemic has really changed our lives drastically.

Giant Christmas tree with old rose motif in SM Department Store.

Because of these guidelines, I think we should already start planning our celebrations and having them early. Since huge parties are prohibited, we can just have small pocket celebrations that won’t conflict with the health protocols. In November, maybe you can have a really early Christmas meal with nine or fewer friends in a favorite restaurant that allows up to 50-percent occupancy. If you’re not yet comfortable about leaving home, you can always resort to “e-numans” via Zoom. I’ve had a couple of such meetings where friends who are celebrating their birthdays send food over to the guests. At the designated time, we begin the Zoom meeting and start eating at the same time. It’s quite chaotic because everyone is talking all at once and it’s hard to hear what anyone is saying. But it’s better than not seeing them at all.

Christmas 2020 will definitely be more austere than we’d like it to be, but I believe that its simplicity will remind us that giving thanks for our blessings and sharing these with those who have less are the true hallmarks of Christmas.

Fun and playful themed Christmas tree in Rustan’s Shangrila mall.
Snowman-themed Christmas tree.
Whimsical Christmas tree.

 

CHRISTMAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Korina fully recharged
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
‘I am very, very self-suffi cient. I don’t ask for any help from Mar.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Bohol is on a roll: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary winners named
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx dominated the special awards at the preliminary competition of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 5 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino, Herbert Bautista argue about past relationship anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino slammed former boyfriend Herbert Bautista, saying that he didn’t fight...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
‘Sign Off the Cruise’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
NEWS: Sangkatutak na cruise ships ang ipinahinga!
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Boss forays into the Netflix Phl world
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
GMA 7’s Descendants of the Sun Philippines is a welcome addition to the existing Netflix Philippines content as it premieres...
Entertainment
fbfb
'There's still hope': Kim Chiu says on 'PBB' hopefuls who called for ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted on the people who are in favor of the ABS-CBN shutdown but now are auditioning for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Almost 20 years in the making': Assunta de Rossi gives birth to 'miracle baby'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi has given birth to her "miracle baby" on Friday. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Loisa Andalio cries as family breadwinner after losing jobs due to pandemic, ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Loisa was among the at least 5,000 workers who reportedly lost their jobs when ABS-CBN failed to renew its franchise.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with