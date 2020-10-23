Arjo Atayde 'proud' of Maine Mendoza for winning new acting award

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde praised girlfriend Maine Mendoza for winning the Comedy Actress of the Year award at the recently held 51st Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box-Office Entertainment Awards.

In his Instagram story, Arjo posted a photo of Maine holding her trophy.

“Congratulations Bubs. Always proud of you,” he wrote.

It can be recalled that Maine also lauded Arjo for being the representative of the Philippines and nominated as Best Actor in a Leading Role for this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Arjo bagged the nomination due to his excellent performance in the iWant original series “Bagman.”

Meanwhile, Maine stunned her fans with her new hair color. She recently posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with blue hair.

“Blue hair, don’t care,” she captioned the post.

