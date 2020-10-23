KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Catriona Gray â€˜will not waiver' after name dragged by AFP official
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Catriona Gray ‘will not waiver' after name dragged by AFP official
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will continue fighting for women's rights, according to her legal counsel, after she was warned alongside actress Liza Soberano by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. against affiliating with women’s group Gabriela.

Related: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela

Lawyer Joji Alonso, in a statement, said "[d]ragging Catriona's name when all she has endeavored to do, is advocate for women's rights, is completely uncalled for."

"Catriona will not waiver in continuously championing social causes that uplift women's lives. And while there may be people who will try, she remains steadfast in her stance that no one should be silenced in sharing their personal stories that give strength and support to fellow women who have gone through similar experiences,” Alonso said.

The beauty queen, meanwhile, "expresses her gratitude" to everyone who shares the same stand on gender equality and who aim to protect those speaking out on their respective platforms.

The statement from Catriona’s camp follows the Thursday response of Liza’s legal counsel to the issue of red-tagging on social media.

“We denounce in the strongest terms the 'red-tagging' of our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, in some social media platforms. Expressing her love and respect for women and children is her personal advocacy,” lawyer Juanito Lim Jr. said in the statement.

He added that Liza is apolitical and not associated with any particular political entity.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic have also come to Liza's defense, saying that she advocates women's rights and supports initiatives that protect and promote women's interests.

"ABS-CBN and Star Magic stand by Liza Soberano as she speaks out against violations of women’s rights. This is her own voice and not of any person or group. It is our hope that people may be allowed to freely participate in meaningful and rational discussion of issues without having to be red-tagged," they said in a statement.

The Commission on Human Rights has since said that the remarks of Parlade toward Catriona and Liza are "tantamount to harassment and red-tagging."

“All Filipinos, celebrities and everyday folks alike, have the right to express their beliefs and convictions and to participate in activities in line with these beliefs. The Constitution guarantees our freedom of thought, expression, and participation. As a democratic society, everyone has the freedom to advocate and support a cause, free from any intimidation or harassment,” CHR Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said in a statement.

ANTONIO PARLADE JR. CATRIONA GRAY LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Sarah Geronimo, Coke Studio spread Christmas cheer through music
8 hours ago
Sarah releases the new Coke Studio Christmas anthem, “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko.” 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kris Aquino, Herbert Bautista argue about past relationship anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino slammed former boyfriend Herbert Bautista, saying that he didn’t fight...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Singer Carol Banawa reminded everybody that you are never too old to reach your dreams as she recently graduated with a bachelor's...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No to red-tagging': Angel Locsin sets record straight on being alleged NPA member
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin broke her silence on being an alleged member of communist group National People's Army (N...
Entertainment
fbfb
Unmasking the masked singers
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
The show that originated in South Korea, and adapted in several countries including the USA, will have its premiere on the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic del Rosario Jr., the hitmaker
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Vic del Rosario Jr., has parlayed a P4,000 investment with his cousin Orly Ilacad into building an entertainment powerhouse...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with