Catriona Gray â€˜will not waiver' after name dragged by AFP official

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will continue fighting for women's rights, according to her legal counsel, after she was warned alongside actress Liza Soberano by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. against affiliating with women’s group Gabriela.

Lawyer Joji Alonso, in a statement, said "[d]ragging Catriona's name when all she has endeavored to do, is advocate for women's rights, is completely uncalled for."

"Catriona will not waiver in continuously championing social causes that uplift women's lives. And while there may be people who will try, she remains steadfast in her stance that no one should be silenced in sharing their personal stories that give strength and support to fellow women who have gone through similar experiences,” Alonso said.

The beauty queen, meanwhile, "expresses her gratitude" to everyone who shares the same stand on gender equality and who aim to protect those speaking out on their respective platforms.

The statement from Catriona’s camp follows the Thursday response of Liza’s legal counsel to the issue of red-tagging on social media.

“We denounce in the strongest terms the 'red-tagging' of our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, in some social media platforms. Expressing her love and respect for women and children is her personal advocacy,” lawyer Juanito Lim Jr. said in the statement.

He added that Liza is apolitical and not associated with any particular political entity.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic have also come to Liza's defense, saying that she advocates women's rights and supports initiatives that protect and promote women's interests.

"ABS-CBN and Star Magic stand by Liza Soberano as she speaks out against violations of women’s rights. This is her own voice and not of any person or group. It is our hope that people may be allowed to freely participate in meaningful and rational discussion of issues without having to be red-tagged," they said in a statement.

The Commission on Human Rights has since said that the remarks of Parlade toward Catriona and Liza are "tantamount to harassment and red-tagging."

“All Filipinos, celebrities and everyday folks alike, have the right to express their beliefs and convictions and to participate in activities in line with these beliefs. The Constitution guarantees our freedom of thought, expression, and participation. As a democratic society, everyone has the freedom to advocate and support a cause, free from any intimidation or harassment,” CHR Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said in a statement.