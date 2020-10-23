Kris Aquino, Herbert Bautista argue about past relationship anew

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino slammed former boyfriend Herbert Bautista, saying that he didn’t fight for their love back then.

In her Instagram account, a fan page of Kris and Herbert called @kristekbabies commented on Kris’ recent post.

Kris Aquino via Instagram Screenshots of the exchange between Kris and Herbert on Instagram

“Our mami Kris is back. Thak you Lord. We can't wait to hear your voice and see you again,” the fan page commented.

“Yung tatay nyo hindi ako pinaglaban kaya bumilib ako sa (yellow heart emojis),” Kris replied.

The fan page then tagged Herbert to ask for his reaction to Kris' remark.

“Anong hindi?” Herbert replied.

Kris then answered back to her ex-boyfriend, saying: “Please don’t rewrite history. You didn’t when it mattered.”

Kris said she and Herbert are already "a closed chapter" in her life because she waited too long for him.

“This isn’t the venue to debate the past, I thought we already did that far too many times? Tanong lang – bakit pag nararamdam mong dinededma ka na, bakit kailangan mong magparamdam ka? Di ba napaka selfish na attitude nun? Matagal kitang hinintay pero pinagod mo ang buong pagkatao ko kaya for me you are already a closed chapter,” Kris told Herbert.

It can be recalled that Herbert was in an on-and-off relationship with Kris, who claimed that the former Quezon City mayor proposed to her last 2014 but called off the wedding over the phone. Herbert, said Kris, proposed to her again in 2017, but she returned the engagement ring the following day to focus on her responsibilities as a mom.

RELATED: WATCH: ‘Bistek’ Herbert Bautista on showbiz comeback, getting married