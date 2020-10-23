KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams
Singer Carol Banawa
Carol Banawa via Instagram
'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Carol Banawa reminded everybody that you are never too old to reach your dreams as she recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing at the Grand Canyon University in Arizona, USA.

In her Instagram account, Carol posted a photo banner of her wearing a toga.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another goal achieved! ?? Thank you mahal, for working so hard for us which allowed me to pursue my studies..thank you for always pushing me, supporting me and believing in me ?? Thank you to my children for always being patient with Mama, for understanding the times that I have to stay in front of the computer to finish my posts, papers and projects..I love you all so much ?? To my Papa, Mama, Kuya and Ate, I finally did it! This is for you guys ?? Thank you for always believing in me..I hope you are all proud of me. I love you all so much?? To my relatives and friends who have always supported me, cheered for me, and celebrated with me..thank you, I miss you all and I love you all! Bachelor's degree before 40. You are never too old to reach for your dreams! Dream it. Believe it. Do it. Conquer it. To GOD be the GLORY!!!?? #BSN #gcu2020 #universityhonors

A post shared by Carol Banawa (@iamcarolbanawa) on

 

“Another goal achieved!” she captioned the post.

"Thank you mahal, for working so hard for us which allowed me to pursue my studies..thank you for always pushing me, supporting me and believing in me. Thank you to my children for always being patient with Mama, for understanding the times that I have to stay in front of the computer to finish my posts, papers and projects..I love you all so much,” she added.

She also thanked her family for believing in her.

“To my Papa, Mama, Kuya and Ate, I finally did it! This is for you guys. Thank you for always believing in me..I hope you are all proud of me. I love you all so much,” she said.

“To my relatives and friends who have always supported me, cheered for me, and celebrated with me..thank you, I miss you all and I love you all!” she added.

She encouraged others to reach their dreams even their old for it.

“Bachelor's degree before 40. You are never too old to reach for your dreams! Dream it. Believe it. Do it. Conquer it. To GOD be the GLORY!!” enthused the 39-year-old Filipina star, who is now US-based and serving as a COVID-19 frontliner. 

RELATED: 'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner

CAROL BANAWA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Sarah Geronimo, Coke Studio spread Christmas cheer through music
6 hours ago
Sarah releases the new Coke Studio Christmas anthem, “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko.” 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Vic del Rosario Jr., the hitmaker
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Vic del Rosario Jr., has parlayed a P4,000 investment with his cousin Orly Ilacad into building an entertainment powerhouse...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano's camp denounces red-tagging
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
"The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practised all her life."
Entertainment
fbfb
What ‘completes’ Daniel
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
On what he likes most about his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo: Her being organized and her love for animals. And, of course,...
Entertainment
fbfb
How China Blue made me yellow
By Danee Samonte | 1 day ago
It has been over seven months that we’ve been under this pandemic and the sign of a vaccine is just so far a promise....
Entertainment
fbfb
The Undoing star Hugh Grant on ‘late fatherhood’: ‘It made me a better actor’
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
British star Hugh Grant became a first-time father at the age of 51. Nine years later, he’s a proud dad of five. Hugh,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with