'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Carol Banawa reminded everybody that you are never too old to reach your dreams as she recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing at the Grand Canyon University in Arizona, USA.

In her Instagram account, Carol posted a photo banner of her wearing a toga.

“Another goal achieved!” she captioned the post.

"Thank you mahal, for working so hard for us which allowed me to pursue my studies..thank you for always pushing me, supporting me and believing in me. Thank you to my children for always being patient with Mama, for understanding the times that I have to stay in front of the computer to finish my posts, papers and projects..I love you all so much,” she added.

She also thanked her family for believing in her.

“To my Papa, Mama, Kuya and Ate, I finally did it! This is for you guys. Thank you for always believing in me..I hope you are all proud of me. I love you all so much,” she said.

“To my relatives and friends who have always supported me, cheered for me, and celebrated with me..thank you, I miss you all and I love you all!” she added.

She encouraged others to reach their dreams even their old for it.

“Bachelor's degree before 40. You are never too old to reach for your dreams! Dream it. Believe it. Do it. Conquer it. To GOD be the GLORY!!” enthused the 39-year-old Filipina star, who is now US-based and serving as a COVID-19 frontliner.

