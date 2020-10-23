KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'No to red-tagging': Angel Locsin sets record straight on being alleged NPA member
Angel Locsin as 'Lady in Red' in 'La Luna Sangre.'
ABS-CBN/Released
'No to red-tagging': Angel Locsin sets record straight on being alleged NPA member
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin broke her silence on being an alleged member of communist group National People's Army (NPA).

In an Instagram post earlier today, Locsin said: "To set the record straight, hindi po ako parte ng NPA or any terrorist group. Neither my sister nor my kuya Neri is a part of the NPA or any terrorist group."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#NoToRedTagging #YesToRedLipstick ???? To set the record straight, hindi po ako parte ng NPA or any terrorist group ????. Neither my sister nor my kuya Neri is a part of the NPA or any terrorist group. We live in a country where our freedom to speak and express ourselves are enshrined and protected by the Constitution. May paniniwala ako, may paniniwala ka. At sa ilalim Ng Consitution, pareho tayong mayroon karapatan sa ating nga sariling paniniwala. Kung mag kaiba tayo, hindi ibig sabihin pwede mo na ako i-red tag. Hindi tayo magkakalaban dito. Hindi rin ako "red". Magkaiba lang tayo ng paniniwala. Nanawagan po ako sa kinauukulan, na itama po ang mali na ito. Tigilan na po ang red tagging. The statement made is utterly false and places ordinary citizens like us, those who they swore to protect, in danger. Nakakalungkot po isipin na dito napupunta ang malaking halaga na 19.3B, sa mga paratang na walang basehan at pananakot na red tagging. Sana ibigay na lang po sa ibang departamento ng AFP katulad ng medical reserve corps o pagtaas ng sweldo at pension ng mga sundalo natin. Malaking tulong rin po for purchasing vaccines or other covid response programs. Many of our country men need financial assistance. Mga OFW na nawalan ng trabaho. Madaming mas nangangailangan ng pera ngayon. Sana doon na lang ilaan at sana doon ibuhos ang oras. I am also appealing to everyone to express support for those being red-tagged like Liza Soberano, Catriona Grey, and all the others just because they are expressing their beliefs peacefully By being vocal about my opinions and advocacies, I have always been attacked. Those I could ignore but this is a different level altogether. And so I have to speak up once again because this baseless and reckless red-tagging jeopardizes not only my safety, but also the safety of my sister and our family. ????

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

 

Angel appealed to respect each other's opinion since freedom of speech is her basic right as a citizen. According to her, just because her opinion differs from others, that does not necessarily mean that she is already a communist.

"We live in a country where our freedom to speak and express ourselves are enshrined and protected by the Constitution. May paniniwala ako, may paniniwala ka. At sa ilalim Ng Consitution, pareho tayong mayroon karapatan sa ating nga sariling paniniwala. Kung mag kaiba tayo, hindi ibig sabihin pwede mo na ako i-red tag. Hindi tayo magkakalaban dito. Hindi rin ako 'red'. Magkaiba lang tayo ng paniniwala."

She also called on the government to correct the "fake news" that says she is a communist.

"Nanawagan po ako sa kinauukulan, na itama po ang mali na ito. Tigilan na po ang red tagging. The statement made is utterly false and places ordinary citizens like us, those who they swore to protect, in danger."

According to her, instead of picking on celebrities, government should be focused on solving the country's bigger problems like the pandemic.

"Nakakalungkot po isipin na dito napupunta ang malaking halaga na 19.3B, sa mga paratang na walang basehan at pananakot na red tagging. Sana ibigay na lang po sa ibang departamento ng AFP katulad ng medical reserve corps o pagtaas ng sweldo at pension ng mga sundalo natin. Malaking tulong rin po for purchasing vaccines or other covid response programs. Many of our country men need financial assistance. Mga OFW na nawalan ng trabaho. Madaming mas nangangailangan ng pera ngayon. Sana doon na lang ilaan at sana doon ibuhos ang oras."

She asked everyone to stop red-tagging because it is a serious threat against people's safety.

"I am also appealing to everyone to express support for those being red-tagged like Liza Soberano, Catriona Grey, and all the others just because they are expressing their beliefs peacefully. By being vocal about my opinions and advocacies, I have always been attacked. Those I could ignore but this is a different level altogether. And so I have to speak up once again because this baseless and reckless red-tagging jeopardizes not only my safety, but also the safety of my sister and our family."

She gave the posts the hashtags "No to Red Tagging" and "Yes to Red Lipstick."

Yesterday, in her Instagram stories, Angel took a swipe at Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine Army's Southern Luzon commander, for saying that her sister Ella is an NPA member in Quezon Province. 

Angel posted a photo of her family celebrating her brother Angelo's birthday. 

"Happy birthday sa bunso namin @angelocolmenares," Angel wrote.

Angel's sister Ella is also included in the photo. 

"With our controversial sister na nasa underground daw sa Quezon," Angel also wrote with laughing emoji. 

Angel's posts are in response to Parlade's Facebook post warning Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriina Gray for having ties with women's group Gabriela. 

"The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don't follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this," he alleged.

RELATED: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela

ANGEL LOCSIN CATRIONA GRAY LIZA SOBERANO NPA LEADERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Raffy Tulfo gives advice to Super Tekla, partner over sexual abuse issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo gave his opinion on the ongoing battle between Kapuso comedian Super Tekla and Tekla's partner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Sarah Geronimo, Coke Studio spread Christmas cheer through music
5 hours ago
Sarah releases the new Coke Studio Christmas anthem, “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko.” 
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Bachelor's degree before 40': Carol Banawa shows 'you're never too old' to reach your dreams
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 minutes ago
Singer Carol Banawa reminded everybody that you are never too old to reach your dreams as she recently graduated with a bachelor's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Unmasking the masked singers
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
The show that originated in South Korea, and adapted in several countries including the USA, will have its premiere on the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic del Rosario Jr., the hitmaker
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Vic del Rosario Jr., has parlayed a P4,000 investment with his cousin Orly Ilacad into building an entertainment powerhouse...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano's camp denounces red-tagging
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
"The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practised all her life."
Entertainment
fbfb
What ‘completes’ Daniel
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
On what he likes most about his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo: Her being organized and her love for animals. And, of course,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with