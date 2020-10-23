'No to red-tagging': Angel Locsin sets record straight on being alleged NPA member

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin broke her silence on being an alleged member of communist group National People's Army (NPA).

In an Instagram post earlier today, Locsin said: "To set the record straight, hindi po ako parte ng NPA or any terrorist group. Neither my sister nor my kuya Neri is a part of the NPA or any terrorist group."

Angel appealed to respect each other's opinion since freedom of speech is her basic right as a citizen. According to her, just because her opinion differs from others, that does not necessarily mean that she is already a communist.

"We live in a country where our freedom to speak and express ourselves are enshrined and protected by the Constitution. May paniniwala ako, may paniniwala ka. At sa ilalim Ng Consitution, pareho tayong mayroon karapatan sa ating nga sariling paniniwala. Kung mag kaiba tayo, hindi ibig sabihin pwede mo na ako i-red tag. Hindi tayo magkakalaban dito. Hindi rin ako 'red'. Magkaiba lang tayo ng paniniwala."

She also called on the government to correct the "fake news" that says she is a communist.

"Nanawagan po ako sa kinauukulan, na itama po ang mali na ito. Tigilan na po ang red tagging. The statement made is utterly false and places ordinary citizens like us, those who they swore to protect, in danger."

According to her, instead of picking on celebrities, government should be focused on solving the country's bigger problems like the pandemic.

"Nakakalungkot po isipin na dito napupunta ang malaking halaga na 19.3B, sa mga paratang na walang basehan at pananakot na red tagging. Sana ibigay na lang po sa ibang departamento ng AFP katulad ng medical reserve corps o pagtaas ng sweldo at pension ng mga sundalo natin. Malaking tulong rin po for purchasing vaccines or other covid response programs. Many of our country men need financial assistance. Mga OFW na nawalan ng trabaho. Madaming mas nangangailangan ng pera ngayon. Sana doon na lang ilaan at sana doon ibuhos ang oras."

She asked everyone to stop red-tagging because it is a serious threat against people's safety.

"I am also appealing to everyone to express support for those being red-tagged like Liza Soberano, Catriona Grey, and all the others just because they are expressing their beliefs peacefully. By being vocal about my opinions and advocacies, I have always been attacked. Those I could ignore but this is a different level altogether. And so I have to speak up once again because this baseless and reckless red-tagging jeopardizes not only my safety, but also the safety of my sister and our family."

She gave the posts the hashtags "No to Red Tagging" and "Yes to Red Lipstick."

Yesterday, in her Instagram stories, Angel took a swipe at Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine Army's Southern Luzon commander, for saying that her sister Ella is an NPA member in Quezon Province.

Angel posted a photo of her family celebrating her brother Angelo's birthday.

"Happy birthday sa bunso namin @angelocolmenares," Angel wrote.

Angel's sister Ella is also included in the photo.

"With our controversial sister na nasa underground daw sa Quezon," Angel also wrote with laughing emoji.

Angel's posts are in response to Parlade's Facebook post warning Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriina Gray for having ties with women's group Gabriela.

"The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don't follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this," he alleged.

RELATED: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela