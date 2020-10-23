Sarah Geronimo, Coke Studio spread Christmas cheer through music

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just around the corner, and it is the most awaited holiday for Filipinos. It has been a tradition to celebrate it by sharing festive food, bountiful gifts, get-togethers with loved ones, and singing carols. While most of us may be anxious about how to celebrate Christmas due to the pandemic. we as Filipinos always find ways to smile.

This year, our customary ways of spending the ber months will be different. Coke Studio reminds us that while we have to forego our long-established ways of magnificent celebrations and grand gift-giving, the true meaning of Christmas is spending quality time and being present for our loved ones.

This is also the main message of the new song by Sarah Geronimo. In collaboration with Coke Studio, she released “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko.”

The new Christmas anthem of Coke Studio tells us that the most important gift that we can give now to our loved ones is the gift of self, including our presence and meaningful conversations. Now, more than ever, communication is vital.

“There are a lot of ways to keep in touch to continue communicating with your loved ones," Sarah reminds us.

Photo Release Sarah Geronimo's “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko," tells us that the most important gift that we can give now to our loved ones is the gift of self.

In doing so, we get to know more and learn new things with our families and partners.

For Sarah, it’s about the importance of saving and joy of cooking. “Ngayon nakakapag-ipon kami (ni Matteo), marami kaming natututunan about ourselves. Like for me, kaya ko palang magluto ng paborito kong dish (kare-kare) or dessert, mag-bake at gumawa ng bread,” she shared.

On why she’s excited about this year’s Coke Studio, Sarah expressed her joy over Coke’s goal to champion Filipino music. Sarah highlighted how music is our constant companion. “Music is your friend, sa lahat ng bagay, lahat ng seasons ng buhay mo, nandiyan siya para sa’yo.”

As we approach the holiday season, may we all remember that Filipino music will always be with us. With music, our loved ones, and an ice-cold glass of Coca-Cola, we can feel and spread the Christmas spirit and celebrate the season of giving.

