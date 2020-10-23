KOREAN WAVE
Sarah Geronimo, Coke Studio spread Christmas cheer through music
Sarah expresses her joy over Coke’s goal to champion Filipino music. For her, music is our constant companion.
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 8:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just around the corner, and it is the most awaited holiday for Filipinos. It has been a tradition to celebrate it by sharing festive food, bountiful gifts, get-togethers with loved ones, and singing carols. While most of us may be anxious about how to celebrate Christmas due to the pandemic. we as Filipinos always find ways to smile.

This year, our customary ways of spending the ber months will be different. Coke Studio reminds us that while we have to forego our long-established ways of magnificent celebrations and grand gift-giving, the true meaning of Christmas is spending quality time and being present for our loved ones.

This is also the main message of the new song by Sarah Geronimo. In collaboration with Coke Studio, she released “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko.” 

The new Christmas anthem of Coke Studio tells us that the most important gift that we can give now to our loved ones is the gift of self, including our presence and meaningful conversations. Now, more than ever, communication is vital.

“There are a lot of ways to keep in touch to continue communicating with your loved ones," Sarah reminds us.

Sarah Geronimo's “Basta’t Kapiling Ka, Masaya Ang Pasko," tells us that the most important gift that we can give now to our loved ones is the gift of self.
In doing so, we get to know more and learn new things with our families and partners.

For Sarah, it’s about the importance of saving and joy of cooking. “Ngayon nakakapag-ipon kami (ni Matteo), marami kaming natututunan about ourselves. Like for me, kaya ko palang magluto ng paborito kong dish (kare-kare) or dessert, mag-bake at gumawa ng bread,” she shared.

On why she’s excited about this year’s Coke Studio, Sarah expressed her joy over Coke’s goal to champion Filipino music. Sarah highlighted how music is our constant companion. “Music is your friend, sa lahat ng bagay, lahat ng seasons ng buhay mo, nandiyan siya para sa’yo.”

As we approach the holiday season, may we all remember that Filipino music will always be with us. With music, our loved ones, and an ice-cold glass of Coca-Cola, we can feel and spread the Christmas spirit and celebrate the season of giving.

To enjoy the holidays even more, join in and be part of this year’s Coke Studio by participating in the "Peel Mo Panalo Promo sa Coke Studio," where you can get a chance to be part of the ten weekly winners of 50 Thousand Pesos or the grand prize of One Million Pesos!

Simply buy any Coca-Cola product with a yellow cap, peel off the label of the bottle, and input the code on the label to the Coca-Cola Philippines Facebook Messenger. Weekly prize winners will be announced through the Coke Studio Weekly Raffle Draws on the Coke Studio Philippines YouTube Channel. 

The Coke Studio Peel Mo Panalo Promo runs until November 28.

 

To learn more about the "Coke Studio Peel Mo Panalo Promo," visit the Coke Studio Philippines YouTube channel. 

