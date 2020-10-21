KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Arnel Pineda shares updates on Hollywood movie about his life
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Arnel Pineda revealed an update about the upcoming Hollywood movie based on his life.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the “Journey” frontman said that the screenwriter of the blockbuster movie “Joker” is penning the script of his biopic under Hollywood studio Warner Bros.

“It’s ongoing. You must know the movie ‘Joker’ right? The scriptwriter of that movie and ‘Now You See Me’ is still working with his script. We’re very positive that it’s going to happen,” Arnel shared.

 Arnel added that the production wanted to do the movie soonest as they are just waiting when to start.  

“Right now we’re eyeing when we can start to shoot the movie first. I can’t say five years, they wanted it the soonest,” he assured fans.

When asked if he will be playing himself in the movie, Arnel said: “I don’t think my face is for the movie. I’m only for singing. I haven’t spoken to Warner yet about that."

He also said that all of his life will be featured in the biopic.

“Of course the whole thing, the struggles, when I grew I up, it’s those things. It’s about my life, anyway. It’s all going to be there."

He said it is not yet confirmed if the movie will also adopt the title "Don't Stop Believin'," which is also the title of an iconic Journey song.

In an interview with the media last year during the grand re-opening of Hard Rock Café Manila in S Maison, Arnel said he will dedicate the biopic to unknown Filipino musicians.

“Let’s cross our fingers. I hope it happens because I would like to dedicate this to all the unknown Filipino musicians who are losing their hopes. They thought hindi na sila magsa-succeed. I think if they see this, they would feel na hindi pala masamang mag-hope and then work hard."

Related: Arnel Pineda dedicates Hollywood biopic to Filipino musicians 

It was in 2018 when Warner Bros. and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu announced that they are making a movie based on Pineda's life following Freddie Mercury's successful biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

“Warner Bros is re-teaming with its Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to chronicle the journey of Arnel Pineda, a Filipino singer rescued from obscurity by a YouTube video that led him to become the lead singer of the iconic ’80s arena rock band Journey,” Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. wrote in an article published on December 5, 2018.

Related: Don’t stop believin’: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director to turn Arnel Pineda’s story into Hollywood film

Sanre' Entertainment Group Ltd and Sanre' Streaming are proud to announce Arnel Pineda, the lead singer of the legendary rock band Journey, in concert on 21-2-21. This is a unique opportunity to see Arnel perform a live virtual LED Cube Concert. Prepare yourselves for this virtual performance experience on 21-2-21 at 12.01 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time). Watch Arnel perform some of your favorite hits and some of his newest songs in a night of memorable music and vision. You can only see this concert on the Sanre' Streaming platform on your phone, tablet, computer or television. Be sure to get your ticket in advance for this special live event at www.sanrestreaming.com. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

ARNEL PINEDA
Philstar
