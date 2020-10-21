Miss Universe Philippines bet named new Ginebra Calendar Girl

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 grand coronation night, candidate Christelle Abello from Aklan was revealed as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl 2021, boosting her bid to become the pageant's first winner.

Christelle said she was a fan of “Living Legend” Robert Jaworski growing up and idolized former Ginebra calendar girl Pia Wurtzbach.

During the grand reveal virtual press conference last night, Philstar.com asked Christelle if she feels pressured to become the new calendar girl knowing that past calendar girls are popular stars such as Pia, Sanya Lopez, Ellen Adarna, Kim Domingo and Marian Rivera.

“Of course, there is some sort of pressure kasi parang I'm just a simple girl na I'm just here as a candidate sa Miss Universe Philippines and then this happened to me. Definitely there's some pressure because I'm being compared to Pia Wurtzbach and other Ginebra calendar girls such as Sanya Lopez,” she said.

“Grabe sila 'di ba? Ang taas na nila, so there's so much pressure for me because I want to be the same. And of course as a person, I want to rightfully deliver the role as the Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl. It's exciting. I'm very happy, very grateful,” she added.

Christelle is born to Filipino parents and spent most of her life in the USA. She graduated with a degree in communication from California State University San Marcos. She described being the calendar girl as an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m so thrilled. I’m so proud and honored to represent Ginebra San Miguel. This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so grateful to be a part of such an iconic and historical brand!"

