KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Universe Philippines bet named new Ginebra Calendar Girl
Miss Aklan Christelle Abello
Christelle Abello via Instagram
Miss Universe Philippines bet named new Ginebra Calendar Girl
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 grand coronation night, candidate Christelle Abello from Aklan was revealed as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl 2021, boosting her bid to become the pageant's first winner.

Christelle said she was a fan of “Living Legend” Robert Jaworski growing up and idolized former Ginebra calendar girl Pia Wurtzbach.

During the grand reveal virtual press conference last night, Philstar.com asked Christelle if she feels pressured to become the new calendar girl knowing that past calendar girls are popular stars such as Pia, Sanya Lopez, Ellen Adarna, Kim Domingo and Marian Rivera.

“Of course, there is some sort of pressure kasi parang I'm just a simple girl na I'm just here as a candidate sa Miss Universe Philippines and then this happened to me. Definitely there's some pressure because I'm being compared to Pia Wurtzbach and other Ginebra calendar girls such as Sanya Lopez,” she said.  

“Grabe sila 'di ba? Ang taas na nila, so there's so much pressure for me because I want to be the same. And of course as a person, I want to rightfully deliver the role as the Ginebra San Miguel calendar girl. It's exciting. I'm very happy, very grateful,” she added.

Christelle is born to Filipino parents and spent most of her life in the USA. She graduated with a degree in communication from California State University San Marcos. She described being the calendar girl as an opportunity of a lifetime.    

“I’m so thrilled. I’m so proud and honored to represent Ginebra San Miguel. This is an opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so grateful to be a part of such an iconic and historical brand!" 

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines assures candidates' safety after Miss Sorsogon quits due to COVID-19

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL CALENDAR GIRL MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
‘I encourage it’: Kris Aquino on son Bimby joining politics, basketball, showbiz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
At 13 years old, Bimby is now already six feet tall. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Start of TV comeback? Kris Aquino to appear in GMA special
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Shopee Philippines Associate Director Martin Yu assured fans that Kris has a lot of surprises in store during the special,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrating Bruno Mars
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Admittedly we did have a surfeit of him these past 10 years. But excess can be such a wonderful thing when it concerns somebody...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 minutes ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Got yer back': 'Avengers' stars avenge Chris Pratt from bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo came to the defense of their “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt...
Entertainment
fbfb
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin apologizes over viral pornographic Zoom call
2 hours ago
A top US commentator and author who exposed himself on a Zoom call isn't the first case of unwitting nudity while video conferencing,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Miss Universe Philippines assures candidates' safety after Miss Sorsogon quits due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines Organization vowed to protect all of its candidates from the novel coronavirus disease 2019...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contestant comes out as bisexual
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines will air on GMA-7 at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 25.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with